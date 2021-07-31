SODUS POINT — Cathy Contant loves everything about her summer home in this bucolic village, where the computer technician and photographer captures scenic photos that she often shares on Facebook.
Contant, who lives in Palmyra during the cooler months, also loves the birds that fly around her Sixth Street neighborhood. On a given day you might even see an eagle or osprey in the trees near the shore. She also gets plenty of feathered visitors to her yard, dining from her many feeders.
However, on July 16, a bird of a different sort dropped in and hasn’t left.
Super Nova, a racing pigeon from Canada, is the newest member of the Sodus Point neighborhood. At least temporarily. The bird appeared in Contant’s backyard after flying at least 315 miles from Grand-Mere, Quebec.
“He’s out there this morning having some cracked corn,” she said by phone Friday. “He sits on the neighbor’s roof for most of the day. He doesn’t appear to be ready to leave.”
Contant noticed this wasn’t any ordinary pigeon, as it had bands on its legs. It was registered with the Canadian Racing Pigeon Union, based in Tillsonburg, Ontario.
According to Wikipedia, “Pigeon racing involves releasing specially trained homing pigeons, which then return to their homes over a carefully measured distance. The time it takes the animal to cover the specified distance is measured and the bird’s rate of travel is calculated and compared with all of the other pigeons in the race to determine which animal returned at the highest speed.”
Through the organization, Contant was able to contact the owner, who told her it was one of 11 that he’d released on July 11 that landed on the U.S. side of Lake Ontario.
She said the owner told her that it’s not uncommon for these homing pigeons to lose their way. The owner didn’t seem to indicate there was a way to retrieve the bird, she said, so Contant doesn’t know what the fate will be for Super Nova, who flew along the St. Lawrence River, down Lake Ontario and eventually arriving at Sodus Point. She doesn’t know if the bird is on his way back to Quebec or lost.
Contant contacted the American Racing Pigeon Union, which sent her to the Syracuse club to see if anyone could retrieve him. No luck so far.
On its website, the Canadian Racing Pigeon Union offers advice if a stray bird just happens to come stay with you.
The organization said that sometimes, a pigeon is simply resting before heading back to its loft, which in this case, is somewhere in Canada.
It said to provide fresh water and some grains to allow the pigeon to regain strength and continue its journey. Rice or some bird seed also works, but don’t feed them bread, it said.
It acknowledged that the birds sometimes do not survive the journeys because they are injured or exhausted.
Pigeon racing has been criticized by a number of animal rights groups, including Palomacy, a pigeon rescue organization.
“Unfortunately, pigeon racing is a hobby that is deadly to the birds used,” said the organization. “Racing hobbyists strive to selectively breed or purchase champions. They control every aspect of care in an effort to increase their chances of winning. Pigeon racers then release millions of domestic racing pigeons, hundreds of miles from their homes, in competitions most of the birds won’t survive. The birds aren’t racing at all. They are just flying their hearts out, trying to get back to their home. A great many will never get home; they will die trying.”
Contant is hopeful Super Nova finds his north star and arrives home safely — wherever that might be.
“I’ve learned a lot about racing pigeons this week,” she said.
And as a lover of Sodus Point, Contant thinks Super Nova made a great choice for his pit stop.
“I can understand why he’s here,” she said. “He certainly looks happy.”
Contant wonders if Super Nova’s best bet is to make Sodus Point his new home.
After all, it works just fine for her.