WATERLOO — Midyear pay raises for more than 50 employees of the Seneca County Division of Human Services were on the agenda for Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
However, the motion was tabled, much to the dismay of a delegation of about 20 of those workers who attended the meeting.
Personnel Committee Chairman Mike Ferrara, R-Seneca Falls, explained that since the June 28 committee meeting at which the raises were approved, he has learned they should be negotiated formally with Local 850 of the Civil Service Employees Association, the union representing the affected workers. Ferrara was supported by Supervisor Jeff Trout, R-Fayette, who negotiates public employee contracts for a living.
“We will do this,” Trout said. “We need to do it right so we don’t end up being told we have to take back the raises.”
Mike Enslow, R-Waterloo, expressed opposition to tabling the matter.
“We need to show good faith as soon as possible, and the employees know we understand and we know some are being paid less than a janitor,” Enslow said. “We should show we are serious about getting them where they should be.”
Enslow noted that other area counties have offered stipends or bonuses in lieu of midyear raises.
“We need to negotiate it under the Taylor Law,” Trout replied.
The motion said Human Services Commissioner Tracy VanVleck recommended a restructuring of the pay scale for CSEA employees within the Human Services Department to increase wages and to help in retaining and recruiting employees. VanVleck submitted her reclassification plan to county Personnel Director Laura Granger; Finance Director Halle Stevens has approved it. Stevens said there is money in the 2022 budget to cover the raises.
The proposal would hike pay two grades in some cases, one in others, and two steps within the same grade for other employees.
Human services workers had heard the proposal might be tabled.
Samantha Lotz, speaking on behalf of the group, said pay for some of the group is so low they actually qualify for benefits themselves. She said they thought the proposal was agreeable to all and expected it to be voted on Tuesday.
“You could use this upgrade to help fill positions that have been vacant for a long time,” she said.
Ferrara thanked the workers for their efforts and asked that they be patient until things can be negotiated properly.
“We all support this. It will get done,” Ferrara said, “(but) it’s not that simple. It’s complicated.”
In other matters Tuesday:
• YATES — The board approved a contract with Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike to house Seneca County Correctional Facility inmates as needed due to overcrowding at the Romulus facility. The cost would be $95 a day for female inmates and $85 per day for male inmates.
• REIMBURSEMENT — An 18% increase in hourly reimbursement rates for physical, occupational and speech therapists who provide services to the age 3-5 preschool program was approved. The county had the lowest reimbursement rates in the area; they had not increased since 2019.
• CONSULTANT — Supervisor approved soliciting proposals for a consultant to assure that the proposed renovations of Verona Village Apartments in Ovid by the Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services Inc. meet a variety of state and national environmental policies. The county is seeking a $5 million Community Development Block Grant to help with the $12 million project.