GENEVA — Supporters of community organizer and Geneva City Councilor Laura Salamendra will gather at 6 p.m. tonight (July 7) for a solidarity rally before the regular City Council meeting.
The rally and meeting are planned for the Geneva Recreation Complex at 666 S. Exchange St.
The rally co-sponsors include Free the People ROC, Enough is Enough, Code Pink, XRA Rochester, Ithaca DSA, Finger Lakes Rapid Response, the People’s Peaceful Protest, the Geneva Women’s Assembly, and the Albany, Syracuse, and Finger Lakes branches of the Party for Socialism and Liberalism.