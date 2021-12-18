CANANDAIGUA — The list of national and state politicians who came together in the late 1990s and early 2000s to save the Canandaigua VA Medical Center is filled with recognizable names.
It includes U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and then-Sen. Hillary Clinton, Congressmen Amory Houghton Jr. and Tom Reynolds, state Sen. Mike Nozzolio, then-state Assemblyman Craig Doran and his successor, Brian Kolb. They were joined by numerous local officials and residents who fought to keep the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from closing the Fort Hill Avenue site.
While those names may have flexed the political muscle that kept the VA open, the heart and soul behind the effort was a decorated Korean War veteran and local resident who devoted much of his life to making sure his comrades in arms weren’t forgotten.
That man was Ralph Calabrese. The 93-year-old passed away earlier this month at his beloved medical center.
“Even though the politicians came to love him, they did not step up until he started this charge,” said Calabrese’s son, Dominic. “He was like a dog with a bone. He was not going to give up.”
Many of those politicians reached by the Times acknowledged that Calabrese’s grassroots efforts, which included a letter-writing campaign that generated more than 100,000 submissions and huge community rallies to keep the VA open, made the difference in the Department of Veterans Affairs changing its tune.
“An American patriot in the truest sense, Ralph Calabrese was driven by a boundless spirit to love and serve his family, his hometown community, and certainly his nation and fellow veterans,” Schumer wrote in an email. “I first worked alongside Ralph during our campaign to save the Canandaigua VA. Of course we succeeded because Ralph was at the forefront with his tenacity as a fighter for his fellow veterans and with his concern for the people of Canandaigua.”
“I was very saddened by Ralph’s passing. He was a genuine American patriot,” Nozzolio added. “He loved his family, but he had an equal love of his country. He was a strong advocate on behalf of veterans in our region.”
“He is one of the people that certainly stood out during my time in the Assembly, and a person I looked up to for many years and admired,” said Doran, now a state Supreme Court justice. “He was certainly one of the most passionate, persistent and compassionate individuals I ever came across, and extremely committed to veterans and making sure veterans were treated as they should be — with respect and honor, both at the Canandaigua VA and elsewhere.”
Born March 10, 1929 in Geneva, Calabrese grew up in the city but quit school in the fifth grade to earn money for his family during the Great Depression. At a young age, he worked as a bowling alley pinsetter, and later at Geneva Foundry and Geneva Forge.
“He was a true Depression-era child,” Dominic said.
Calabrese married his childhood sweetheart, Carmella Bruno, in 1949. He was drafted by the Army in 1950, at the start of the Korean War, but was told by the draft board he didn’t have to go to Korea because he was married before the war began.
He was having none of that.
“Ralph told them he would go,” Carmella said in a 2012 letter to Nozzolio, when she nominated her husband for induction to the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame. “This was his family and country, and he would not have someone else take his place.”
Calabrese served in the 2nd Infantry Division in Korea, at one point solving a problem the Browning Arms Co. gave him credit for in a manual. The device was called the Quad 30 — four machine guns mounted on a metal bar.
“They were having trouble with their .30-caliber machine guns. They were overheating and misfiring,” Dominic said. “Dad came up with a solution where two guns could cool while the two others were shooting.”
Dominic said when it came to war stories, his father had none despite earning numerous medals, including the Bronze Star, Korean Service Medal, and Combat Infantry Badge.
“He kept his war experience very close to the vest,” Dominic said. “He would not discuss the war.”
After two years in Korea, and achieving the rank of corporal, Calabrese returned home and worked in construction. He was later a union foreman and superintendent, and eventually started a Rochester-based construction business with his brother-in-law, Louie Bruno; they specialized in road construction.
“My brother (Ralph) and I worked for Dad at a young age. There was no such thing as summer vacation,” Dominic, who now owns a trucking company, said with a laugh. “As soon as school got out, we hopped in the truck and went to a job site.”
Calabrese moved from Rochester to Canandaigua in 1978. He quickly became a recognizable face in the community, both as a member of the American Legion — he would become post and Ontario County commander — and at Canandaigua Academy football games.
“I was living in Canandaigua by then and my son played football,” Dominic said. “Dad was a big backer of CA football. We never missed a practice, much less a game. He kept following the team even after his grandson stopped playing. Dad was a big part of the CA football family, and since he never completed school, Canandaigua Academy gave him an honorary diploma.”
In part because of his work in helping save the Canandaigua VA, Calabrese was awarded the New York State Liberty Award in 2003 by Hillary Clinton, as well as a Korean War Anniversary Medallion. He received the Korean War Service Award from South Korea’s president several years later.
He was named “Mr. Canandaigua” by the local Chamber of Commerce in 2011, and inducted into the State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame a year later.
“I worked very closely with Ralph on saving the VA hospital, but we worked together on other issues as well,” Nozzolio said. “Ralph was a great advocate for Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery. I nominated Ralph for induction into the Veterans Hall of Fame. No one was more deserving of that honor than Ralph. He had the enthusiasm and energy of a person far younger than his years.”
While Doran left the Assembly in 2000 after being elected an Ontario County judge, he continued to see Calabrese often.
“I had the privilege of knowing and working with Ralph for upwards of 30 years, and we would continue to interact after I became a judge,” Doran said. “He would sometimes stop by the courthouse and we would chat. It was always wonderful to see him, and I will miss him dearly. He actually gave me a framed memento — with the Veterans Prayer and an American flag. It is proudly displayed in my chambers and I see it every day.”
“Ralph remained our guiding light when I joined him in 2018 to announce we had secured over $350 million to launch the new expansion and modernization of the VA campus,” Schumer said. “Thanks to Ralph Calabrese, the Canandaigua VA will continue to be a place of care and refuge for our veterans and their families for generations to come. Ralph Calabrese was a hero in every sense of the word, and I was honored to call him a friend.”
Dominic Calabrese said after helping save the VA, his father would go to the site every Sunday to make sure veterans could get to church services. He also organized Canandaigua Academy students getting wheelchair-bound veterans to football games.
“It was family and then veterans, but there was a very fine line between them,” Dominic said. “He would sacrifice a lot of family time to take care of the veterans, but there was nothing he wouldn’t do for us. He loved his family and his grandkids.”
Dominic said it wasn’t until years later he realized something that happened in Korea, which was known to his family but few others, led to his father’s lifelong advocacy for veterans.
“He was caught in a bunker collapse during a bombing conflict and blinded in one eye. He never told anyone,” Dominic said. “The words ‘can’t’ or ‘I can’t’ were not in his vocabulary. He always told people ‘If you want to do something, you can.’ I am very proud to be his son. I wish I had a glimmer of what it was that sparked his drive for the VA. I know about his service in the war, but it was much deeper than that.”