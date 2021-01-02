NEWARK — The leader of the Wolcott Police Department has been charged with rape, marking his third criminal indictment in the past year.
Zackery T. Powell, 33, of Newark, was charged Wednesday, following a grand jury indictment, with first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sex act, third-degree rape, and third-degree criminal sex act.
State police said the charges stem from an incident in the village of Newark in November 2017. Powell is the officer in charge of the Wolcott PD; state police say the alleged incident occurred before he joined that department.
Powell was arraigned in Wayne County Court and released under the supervision of Wayne County Pre-Trial Services. He is scheduled to return to court at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 13.
This is not Powell’s first run-in with the law. In the fall, he was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of third-degree assault. The Times of Wayne County reported that, in August 2019, Powell was accused of assaulting a woman while serving as backup on a vehicle stop initiated by Wayne County sheriff’s deputies in Wolcott.
The female victim said Powell punched her several times in the face, causing her to lose a tooth, the The Times of Wayne County reported. Powell claimed she had attacked him.
The case remains open, the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
Additionally, Powell has been indicted on a charge of criminal possession of a weapon (firearm). That case remains open as well, the DA’s office noted.
The Times of Wayne County said Powell resigned from his post after the alleged August 2019 assault, but state police identified him Wednesday as the Wolcott Police Department’s officer in charge. Powell is still listed in that capacity on the village’s website.
In response to a Finger Lakes Times inquiry into Powell’s status, Village Clerk/Treasurer Fran Acker referred the question to the village’s police commissioners. The FLT had not received a response as of Thursday afternoon.
According to The Times of Wayne County, Powell previously worked for the Wayne County sheriff’s office from 2014-18.