GENEVA — A 1905 photograph of iconic women’s rights leader Susan B. Anthony taken by a Geneva photographer and hidden for years in a sealed up attic in a Seneca Street building, will be sold at auction.
The framed 16-by-20-inch photo, selected by the Susan B. Anthony Memorial Association as her official photograph, was taken by photographer James Ellery Hale in his 25-27 Seneca St. skylight studio in early November 1905, four months before Anthony’s death at age 86.
Canandaigua attorney David Whitcomb bought the Seneca Street building last December with plans to expand his law practice with a Geneva office. In going through the building, he and a friend discovered a hidden third-floor attic. In exploring the attic, Whitcomb and his friend discovered Hale’s old studios and the Anthony photo, among other portraits, including Anthony’s sister, Mary, and suffragist Elizabeth Smith Miller of Geneva.
Stunned by his discovery, Whitcomb hooked up with antiques dealer and auctioneer Aaron Kirvan of Canandaigua to catalogue approximately 350 items found in the attic. Whitcomb considered his options and decided to sell the items at auction, working with Kirvan of One Source Auction of 177 S. Main St., Canandaigua.
The attic treasures will be auctioned off at 3 p.m. Sept. 18, with an open house to view the items the night before the auction and two hours before bidding begins. Included is another photograph of Anthony that is unframed. The framed photo has a starting price of $5,000.
“I wasn’t sure what to do with my discovery. I knew of Susan B. Anthony and her history and connection to Rochester, but I wasn’t sure what to do. I needed help. We got the items cleaned up and saw what we had,” Whitcomb said. “I talked to collectors and museums on the way to go. I will keep some items myself, but decided to sell the rest. I know museums will bid on it and preserve them.”
It’s been a special adventure for Whitcomb.
“It’s been fun, and I enjoy history and antiques. I first thought this is mostly stuff I may be able to sell at a flea market, but when we got it all out of the dark attic and saw what we had, I changed my mind,” he said. “I have no idea what it’s worth. It’s a very unique collection.”
The framed photo is thought to be one of four that exist, Whitcomb said.
Anthony has roots in Rochester and was a renowned leader of the suffrage and women’s rights movements in the late 1800s and early 1900s. She was involved in writing the text of what became the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote. That amendment was passed in 1920 when the necessary number of state legislatures gave their approval.
According to Geneva historian Dr. Daniel Weinstock, Susan and Mary Anthony left their home in Rochester on Nov, 1, 1905, to spend some time with suffragists Elizabeth Miller and her daughter, Anne, at their Lochland home on Seneca Lake in Geneva.
The Anthonys came because the Millers were hosting a mutual acquaintance at their home, Capt. John Robinson. He had taken the Anthonys and some 20 other suffragists from New York to London in 1899 and was said to have admired Anthony for her speeches during the voyage across the Atlantic.
It was during this visit that at least six photographs of the women were taken by Hale.
Weinstock said Hale was a Pennsylvania native who was a trained photographer. He married a woman from Interlaken and opened a studio and gallery in nearby Trumansburg. He sold that business in 1881 and moved to Seneca Falls, where he opened another photo studio. While there, he took a portrait of Miss Frances Folsom, the fiance of President Grover Cleveland, shortly before her graduation from Wells College in Aurora, Cayuga County, in June 1885.
Hale added studios in Aurora and Union Springs before selling all three in 1892 and moving to Geneva to open a new studio. He sold his Geneva business in 1920, moved to Herkimer and lost all his equipment in a fire. He died in 1924 at his daughter’s home in Pontiac, Mich. at age 74.
The Seneca Street studio operated until 1936.