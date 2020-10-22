ROCHESTER — Rochester Business Journal selected Mary Walsh Boatfield, president and CEO of Ability Partners Inc., as a 2020 Icon Honors recipient.
The RBJ Icon Honors, established in 2017, recognizes Rochester business leaders, over the age of 60, for their notable success and strong leadership within and outside their fields. The honorees have moved their businesses and Rochester forward by growing jobs and making a difference in the community.
“The Icon Honors recipients are known for their strong leadership, notable success and commitment to mentoring. What they focus their attention on really matters; what they say is important; and what they do makes a difference for many of us in Rochester and often beyond,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, group publisher of the RBJ. “We at the Rochester Business Journal are pleased to honor these impressive leaders.”
Boatfield’s impact on the communities in which she lives and works is astounding. Her strong belief in the principles of equal opportunity, independence, and realization of individual potential truly defines her as a leader.
“I am honored to be a recipient of the Rochester Business Journal Icon Honors and along with the individuals also selected as awardees. Congratulations to all,” Boatfield said.
Currently, Ability Partners Inc. is the 40th-largest corporation in the Greater Rochester area. In 2014, API was formed as a passive parent corporation, formally affiliating CP Rochester, Happiness House, and Rochester Rehabilitation Center as three subsidiaries of API.
The three affiliates continue to operate as separate subsidiaries of API, sharing executive leadership with Boatfield serving as the leader of all three organizations and Ability Partners Foundation. The three agencies play critical roles in the economic well-being of the communities in which they operate. API employs 700 staff, serving 6,600 individuals and families in the Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes areas with combined operating budgets of $36 million annually.
Boatfield received the Geneva Athena Award for her achievements as an exceptional woman leader in 2009. She is the recipient of the 2017 Hobart and William Smith Colleges Presidential Medal; the Rochester Business Journal/United Way Executive of the Year in 2016; and the 2010 New York State Senate Women of Distinction Award presented by former state Sen. Michael Nozzolio.
She will be among the winners honored Dec. 7 at a virtual Rochester Business Journal Icon Honors celebration from 5:30-7 p.m. at https://rbj.net/events/icon-honors/. Each winner will be celebrated for their achievements through video storytelling. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in the program with their congratulations and cheers using social media platforms from their homes or offices. For tickets, visit https://rbj.net/events/icon-honors/. The event hashtag is #RBJevents.
