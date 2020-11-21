SENECA FALLS — The Town Board decided to use $1.4 million from Seneca Meadows Inc. in its 2021 operating budget.
The board adopted a budget for next year during a special meeting Thursday. The vote was 4-1, with Supervisor Mike Ferrara and trustees David DeLelys, Dawn Dyson, and Doug Avery in favor. Steve Churchill was opposed.
At its previous meeting, the board voted 3-2 to use $999,750 in landfill revenue toward the operating budget, a move that would have caused property taxes to increase. After that meeting, DeLelys said he wanted a special meeting so that he could change his vote.
The initial amount from Seneca Meadows earmarked for the budget had been $1.8 million. The town receives about $3 million annually through a host community agreement with the company that owns and operates the Salcman Road landfill.
Ferrara said property taxes will remain about the same as in 2020, or about $10.40 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The budget calls for town employees to increase their share of health insurance premiums from 10% to 15%. Employees will receive 1.3% raises, except for Ferrara. Ferrara not only didn’t accept the raise, he cut his salary by 10% — the same percentage he had asked department heads to trim their budgets.
The board will meet again at 6 p.m. Monday at the community center to discuss options for a new sewer line from the Kingdom Road pump station east toward the former village to hook into the wastewater treatment plant. Barton & Loguidice representative Peter Baker will discuss the possibility of running the new line down Fall Street or West Bayard Street.