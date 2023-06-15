SENECA FALLS — Mynderse Academy senior Matt Ehresman was all set to attend Finger Lakes Community College next year until this past April, when he unexpectedly got an online message from the Esports coach at West Virginia University.
Josh Steger wanted him to visit the school and consider playing for its Esports team. So, Ehresman and his father, Chuck, headed to Morgantown and checked out the school, with Steger leading a private tour whose highlight was a stop at the Esports room with its 30 computers, big screens and couches.
“I thought it was really impressive,” said Ehresman, who was offered a scholarship covering his room, board and a majority of his tuition costs to play the Rocket League video game for the Mountaineers. He quickly signed on the dotted line, still somewhat surprised by the quick turn of events when he chatted about the visit weeks later.
“It came to me,” he said of the opportunity. “This was not in my plans when I started playing. It took its own route.”
On June 8, the school officially announced on social media Ehresman’s arrival and that of two other recruits. The news caused “quite a stir,” Steger said.
“So far we have made a lot of people scared and angry,” he said. “We want to be Number 1 and we think this is the team that can get us there.”
Ehresman, 18, will join a 21-member Esports team whose members play one of four video games competitively: Madden, Valorant, Call of Duty and Rocket League — Ehresman’s specialty. He is currently ranked 90th in the world and was ranked as high as Number 3 in the world last October.
Ehresman started playing Rocket League — which he described as “playing soccer with cars” — when he was about 12 years old after being introduced to the game by friends. A soccer athlete himself (he played on Mynderse teams throughout his high school career), he found the game interesting. Rocket League can be played in three different modes: one player vs. another, two vs. two or three vs. three.
“I kind of just got fascinated by it and started playing more and more and just got better,” he said.
When the pandemic hit in spring 2020 and lockdown ensued, the opportunity arose for much more playing time and growth.
“That’s kind of when everything took off,” said Ehresman, who doesn’t really play other video games and goes by the online handle “Daunt” — chosen for its intimidating meaning.
Committed
At this point, Ehresman frankly really doesn’t have any time to dabble in other online games — as he treats what was once a pastime more like a job (in fact, he formerly played professionally with the Charlotte Phoenix esports organization). Nowadays he tries to play daily, averaging about six hours a day. His office is the basement in his family home; his equipment, a computer and PS4 controller.
“I just want to be the best. It’s a great feeling knowing you’re one of the best and I don’t want to lose that,” he said.
Ehresman described Rocket League as an extremely fast-paced game where the difference is milliseconds in the decisions a player must make. He counts his quick reaction times and mental fortitude among his strengths.
“I also read my opponents extremely well,” he said. “It’s kind of like chess. You have to know what your opponent is going to do.”
Coach Steger said Ehresman is a very passionate yet mechanical player who will not need much instruction. In addition, he’s team oriented and motivated to win.
“Those are really the two biggest things,” he said, adding Ehresman is also a good student which is important to maintain his scholarship. Ehresman intends to study business.
Interestingly, Steger turned to current Esports team members for their input on who to offer scholarship slots to. Ehresman was invited to a WVU tryout last summer, so coaches and players could see how he stacked up against some of the players already on the team or joining it.
This spring, as Steger began brainstorming on how to fill open positions on the team, he sat down with players on the Rocket League roster and presented them with a list of potential new teammates. They chose Ehresman.
“He’s played against some of our guys and they’ve seen him develop over this last year,” said Steger, adding he’s “super excited” to bring Ehresman to West Virginia to bolster the Esports team. And he hopes that people who read this story may see the potential that video games can have, laughingly saying “maybe some of the parents won’t yell at their kids now.”
“Esports have always been around, but people weren’t open to talking about it or competing at this kind of level,” Steger said, noting the drive and competition is akin to other more traditional sports except Esports games are played online and create more mental than physical exhaustion. “For us we go all year long and they are expected to maintain that kind of performance.”
Ehresman does take breaks from the game occasionally; in addition to playing soccer to relax (with humans rather than online cars), he enjoys cooking and trying new restaurants.
He is grateful to his parents, Chuck and Teresa Ehresman, who have supported him on his gaming journey because “... they know it’s what I like to do and good things can come out of it.”
“It’s definitely paid off now,” he said.