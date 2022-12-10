SENECA FALLS — This Seneca County community is hosting the annual It’s a Wonderful Life Festival this weekend, highlighting its strongly held belief that it served as the model for the fictitious Bedford Falls in the classic 1946 Frank Capra film.
That three-day festival is why Reader’s Digest magazine has named it “one of the best Christmas towns in America you should visit at least once.”
Magazine writer Tina Donvito said while Seneca Falls is notable as the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement, it is also said to be the inspiration for Bedford Falls in “one of the best Christmas movies of all time,” the 1946 classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The movie stars Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey, Donna Reed as his wife, Mary, and Lionel Barrymore as the heartless banker, Henry Potter.
“All season long, you can marvel at the town’s similarities to the film and even visit a steel bridge nearly identical to the one where George Bailey contemplates taking his life,” Donvito writes in the Nov. 28 issue of Reader’s Digest. “If you’re lucky enough to visit during the It’s a Wonderful Life Festival in December, you can also meet former child actors from the movie, including Zuzu herself, Karolyn Grimes.”
This weekend, Grimes is making her 20th consecutive appearance at the festival. She will be joined by Jimmy Hawkins, who played Tommy Bailey; Mary Owen, Donna Reed’s daughter; and members of the Capra family.
Donvito noted the IAWL Festival also features musical performances, film history exhibits, fireworks, a bonfire, drinks and dining events, movie-related activities, movie character actors and the live radio play “Merry Christmas, George Bailey” as part of the holiday fun “in one of the best Christmas towns in the country.”
“Whether they have the best Christmas light shows, old-fashioned Victorian decorations, fun Christmas activities and things for kids to do or they’re your best chance for a white Christmas, they are places you’ll want to visit to feel as if you stepped into a Hallmark movie,” Donvito wrote.
The article notes that many of these towns have gained a reputation for going all out for Christmas, so their reporting includes recommendations from travel experts and real travelers, including the writer’s personal experience.
In the case of Seneca Falls, the writer notes that the town and all its holiday happenings are “totally walkable” if staying at The Gould Hotel in the heart of downtown. They call The Gould a 1920s hotel that features richly decorated rooms in a historic building.