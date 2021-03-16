The support for Gov. Andrew Cuomo — facing allegations that he sexually harassed or inappropriately touched several female aides — is dwindling by the day.
The state’s two U.S. senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, as well most of New York’s congressional delegation have called for his resignation.
In the state Legislature, more than 120 lawmakers, including those in this region, have called on the Democrat to quit. Assembly leaders announced an impeachment investigation last week, a first step toward potentially removing Cuomo from office.
The embattled Cuomo, who also is facing scrutiny for his administration’s undercounting of nursing home deaths, has rebuffed calls to resign, urging people to hold off on judgment until an independent investigation by Attorney General Letitia James is complete.
While fellow Democrats have called on Cuomo to step down, a new Siena College poll of voters released Monday is not so conclusive.
The poll found that 50% of voters say Cuomo should not immediately resign, while 34% believe he should step down now. The poll said many Democrats and independents think Cuomo can continue to govern effectively, while two-thirds of Republicans say he cannot. The governor’s overall favorability rating dropped from 56% to 43% over the past month.
On the Finger Lakes Times’ Facebook page, we asked readers what they think Cuomo should do — and for the most part, they mirrored what many elected officials are saying: It’s time for the governor resign. Some went in different directions with our question.
Here they are:
• Barbara Klue. “It is way past time for him to be gone.”
• Rich Miller: “If more accusers come forward, the GOP will nominate Cuomo for POTUS.”
• Gary Dennis: “Cuomo is supposed to be a leader and set examples. He has shown none of this. He is a dictator and a bully.”
• Lori Black: “He needs to go. He has crossed way too many lines and continually lied about it.”
• Dave Bloom: “The winner of the Democratic primary will be our next governor. I assume that won’t be Cuomo.”
• John Cole: “Yes, he’s called for others accused of the same to step down.”
• Kris Karlsen: “Yep. If it was anyone else, he’d (Cuomo) be all over it.”
• Tom Barron: “Get rid of the bum.”
• Josh Metheney: I’ve only been back in New York for a year, but yeah, it’s time for Cuomo to let someone else run. Even before the sexual harassment allegations and covid, Cuomo has a long history of being a bully. We don’t need someone in office who is spoken about like that. But more than that, New York hasn’t had a governor who’s been in office for more than three terms. And the last time a Cuomo ran for a fourth term, he lost. If nothing else, Cuomo should step down and let another Dem run.
• Caterina McFadden: As Cuomo might say, “let’s let the facts speak for themselves.” McFadden noted a host of stories, including Cuomo drafting sexual harassment legislation without the help of women and allowing former state Senator Jeffrey Klein, accused of sexually harassing a staffer, to be included in negotiations.
• MaryAnne Calabrese: “He should resign. Even a first grader would know not to put covid patients back into a nursing home.”
• Sue Bedard Yankanich: “Well, when it was (Supreme Court Judge Brett) Kavanaugh, he said we must believe survivors. So let’s judge him on his own words. So tired of the double standards these elitists tout. I want to know why all the “metoo” advocates aren’t causing an uproar.”
• Bill Hosking: “No question he should step down. He has lost all credibility and effectiveness. Perfect combination: malfeasance resulting in thousands of unnecessary elderly deaths and predator of women.”
• Andy Reinhard: “Time to go. We’ve had enough of his dictatorship. The direction he has taken this state and its people is despicable. People have left this great state because of him. That should be a tell tale sign of his lack of leadership.”
• Wendy Montreuil: “Corruption at its worse. He has needed to go for a long time.”
• Philip Powell: “I’m pretty sure 90% of New York wanted him to step down way before any of this happened.”
• Ronald Zaso: “Him and his brother (Chris)!”
• Sandra Ferrara: “He needs to go! He can take his brother with him as well.”
• Cindy Best: “He needs to resign.”
• Christina Purdy: “Never voted for him.”