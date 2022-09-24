PENN YAN — On the surface, the term “Banned Books Week” may conjure up images of controversial works tossed into a pile and set on fire.
In reality, it’s an effort by libraries across the country — including the Penn Yan Public Library — to get patrons to read something outside their comfort zone.
“One person’s ‘controversial’ book is another person’s essential read,” said Alex Andrasik, adult services librarian at the local library.
While Banned Books Week ran from Sept. 18-24, the Penn Yan library is partnering with community groups for some upcoming “readout” events. The first is at 1 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 27) in front of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Main Street.
“The first session’s focus is on books banned or challenged on religious grounds — whether challengers deem a work to be too religious or not religious enough,” Andrasik said.
The second session deals with books banned or challenged on the grounds of content about immigration and/or race. It will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday in front of the Literacy Volunteers office on East Elm Street.
That event is sponsored by the Penn Yan Action Coalition, an organization formed several years ago to address immigration and other issues of concern to Yates County residents.
The third and final session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday (Sept. 30) in front of the library on Main Street. It will deal with books banned or challenged related to LGBTQ+ content.
As part of the campaign, the Penn Yan library has also come up with a game — dubbed “Banned Books Bingo” — that will run through October. People can submit bingo cards for a chance to win books and gift certificates from local businesses.
“I have a selection of books to give away relating to some of the ‘controversial’ themes, including the three-book graphic novel set ‘March’ by the late Congressman John Lewis,” Andrasik said.
Banned Books Weeks is an annual awareness campaign promoted by the American Library Association and Amnesty International that celebrates the freedom to read. It is held during the last full week of September and endorsed by the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress.
According to the ALA, library staff in every state are facing an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books. ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 729 challenges to library, school and university materials and services in 2021, resulting in more than 1,597 individual book challenges or removals.
The most targeted books were by or about Black or LGBTQIA+ people.
Despite this, banning books is not a popular position. An ALA report from March said more than 70% of Americans oppose efforts to have books removed from their local public libraries.
Andrasik said in keeping with the theme of freedom, the rules for the bingo game are not overly strict.
“The squares on each card represent ideas or identities that are frequently challenged by book banners, but the books you read don’t necessarily have to appear on a banned book list to qualify,” he said. “And since time is precious for everyone, a single book can count for multiple squares across multiple bingo cards. You don’t even have to finish every book you start — just make a good-faith effort to engage with it.”
Andrasik added that the library’s banned books activities are intended for adults, but younger people can participate with whatever supervision the adults in their lives deem appropriate.
“The library recognizes the right and responsibility of individuals to determine and monitor their own children’s use of all library materials,” he said.
Those interested can pick up bingo cards at the library. They include complete rules, recommended titles and other information.