People are understandably excited that New York state will have its first female governor when Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is sworn into office Tuesday.
But Finger Lakes residents familiar with Hochul, a Democrat, are equally thrilled about her upstate roots and attention to this area during her six years as lieutenant governor under Andrew Cuomo.
Since 2015 when she was named second in command, the Buffalo-born Hochul has attended 72 events in the four-county region of Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates. She was last in the area three weeks ago, in Romulus, for the announcement of the state-sponsored Seneca Lake Research Project, which will use high-tech equipment to capture images of canal shipwrecks in the lake’s deepest waters.
Touting the governor’s agenda and special projects is the duty of any lieutenant governor, but Ontario County Democratic Chairman John Hurley of Victor said he’s been impressed by how Hochul makes the most of such visits, often taking off her lieutenant governor’s hat to meet with constituents.
“She’s a tenacious worker,” said Hurley, who also described Hochul as “really smart” and a “great listener.”
Hurley points out that Hochul brings a breadth of experience to the state’s top job. She worked as legal counsel and legislative assistant to U.S. Rep. John LaFalce and U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, and for the New York State Assembly. As an elected official, she has served on the Hamburg Town Board, as Erie County Clerk and as a U.S. Congresswoman.
Another glass ceiling shattered
Still, the history books will always emphasize that Hochul was the first woman to serve as governor of one of the most populous states in the union. Despite New York’s progressive history, this day was a long time coming.
Jennifer Gabriel, executive director of the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, was raised in Ithaca. She said having a woman lead New York state, on the heels of the first elected female Vice President Kamala Harris, “wasn’t something that when I was a child felt attainable. We are witnessing history in the making.”
Susan Ottenweller, chair of the Seneca County Democratic Committee, agrees.
“It’s so finally satisfying — to live in such a diverse state, that New York is finally after all these years having our first woman governor, it’s an inspiration to all of us to keep trying,” she said.
Republican state Sen. Pam Helming, the first woman elected to represent the 54th Senate district, said Hochul becoming governor “is something to celebrate.”
“I think this is so important for young girls to see,” Helming said.
She and Gabriel noted Hochul’s commitment to shepherding the next generation of female leaders.
“She puts action behind her words,” said Gabriel, mentioning Hochul’s work (with her mother and aunt) establishing a transitional home for domestic violence victims and her more recent stint as chair of the New York State Women’s Suffrage Commission.
When she spoke at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva in April 2019 as part of the Women’s Justice Agenda, Hochul said creating more permanent equality among the sexes is dependent on “[touching] the hearts and minds of people your age.”
She encouraged the female soon-to-be graduates to fight for their worth when it comes to pay, sharing that she experienced pay discrimination when she left a law firm to take a job as a congressional staffer. Hochul later learned she was making $5,000 less than a male colleague without her background.
That kind of personal experience as a woman with a career and children brings an invaluable perspective, said Joell Murney-Karsten, chairwoman of the Seneca Falls Economic Development Committee.
Hochul has a grown son and daughter but certainly had to navigate balancing a career while being there for her children, Murney-Karsten said.
“I think she really understands that, especially in the midst of a pandemic,” Murney-Karsten said, a time when women in particular have had to juggle their jobs with remote schooling of their children.
Sharing lessons learned
Seneca County Clerk candidate Melissa Brown experienced Hochul’s commitment to cultivating younger female leaders firsthand.
While running as a Democratic candidate for Seneca County Clerk in 2020 against longtime incumbent Tina Lotz, Brown said Hochul spent an hour over coffee with her at Café 19 in Seneca Falls sharing her experiences in politics and as Erie County Clerk. Hochul was in the birthplace of women’s rights for the dedication of an illuminated fountain on the Cayuga-Seneca Canal in honor of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.
Brown found the lieutenant governor to be very relatable, kind and encouraging — and was grateful for the campaigning and on-the-job tips that Hochul offered.
“When you talk to people they are either listening or distracted,” Brown said. “It felt like she was listening and gave consideration before she replied.”
Ottenweller was at that meeting and said the lieutenant governor left a lasting impression on Brown.
“The beauty of it was it really did invigorate this candidate that this was going to be a long-term process,” Ottenweller said, adding Hochul is a wonderful communicator.
Although Brown lost that race, she hasn’t sworn off politics and is still active with the Seneca County Democratic Committee. She’s certainly excited for a woman to be governor in New York, but even more so that the woman is Kathy Hochul.
“I’m hoping she remains the same reasonable, thoughtful and considerate kind of person I found her to be — and I’m confident she will,” Brown said.
An Upstate understanding
Hochul grew up in a working-class family in Buffalo and graduated from Syracuse University, where she first became politically active in issues ranging from apartheid to high prices at the student bookstore. She earned a law degree at Catholic University in Washington, D.C. and after working in the nation’s capital returned to New York.
Her Upstate roots and familiarity with the state’s rural areas and unique issues is a big plus for the Finger Lakes.
“I think she understands and gets it, the struggles of small rural communities,” Helming said.
Part of the reason she “gets it” is the time she’s spent and contacts she’s made crisscrossing the state.
Hurley said her tenure as a Congresswoman and lieutenant governor have given her “a Rolodex” of names of people — particularly in the state’s more rural counties — that she can turn to for a “gut check” on any given issue.
“She’s got people she can reach out to that are on the ground,” Hurley said, comparing that to Cuomo’s Rochester-based Finger Lakes representatives.
“They are great people, I work with them all the time. But it’s different for Kathy Hochul, who has actually represented rural counties” — and understands issues such as poor broadband access. “She’s spent a lot of time meeting with people and getting her head wrapped around issues confronting folks in rural communities,” Hurley said.
Murney-Karsten said Hochul also understands much about the challenges of small towns such as Seneca Falls that have lost their manufacturing businesses and what needs to be done to attract tourism and new businesses.
Craig Sessler, CEO of the Waterloo-based Sessler Companies, concurs. He finds Hochul genuinely interested in helping businesses survive and thrive and her frequent visits to the Finger Lakes demonstrate her affinity for the region.
“You don’t do that if you don’t have an interest,” he said, adding that he and others he’s spoken with “all agree her becoming governor is like a breath of fresh air.”
Hochul has traveled the state personally as well as professionally. She has vacationed locally, said Murney-Karsten, who was able to recommend some local restaurants. And Helming said Hochul and her husband have traveled the canal on their boat from Buffalo to Seneca Falls.
Her own style
Those locally who know and have watched Hochul over the last few years believe her governing style will be more inclusive and transparent than her predecessor’s.
“In the past, when it was acceptable to be a bully, that’s going to come to an end,” said Helming.
It was fitting for the state senator to hear Hochul say in a recent interview that her first order of business is to listen.
“She sees government as a team effort,” Helming said, adding “that has been my motto since Day 1.” In fact, Helming said when she sought a seat years ago on the Canandaigua Town Board she ran on the Team Effort line.
Ottenweller expects Hochul to reach across the aisle often.
“Because she appreciates listening to voices on the issues it’s entirely possible she will seek out voter input — and I don’t mean just from Democrats,” she said.
Hurley sees Hochul as someone who likes to get all the facts and feedback before making a decision, but is not paralyzed by the decision-making process.
Those who have interacted with her describe her warmth and relatable nature. She’s polite, too.
Republican Jack Marren, Victor town supervisor and chair of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors, spoke to Hochul last week. Marren also heads up the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) and Hochul reached out to say she was looking forward to working with him as governor.
That call was dropped due to some Bluetooth technical difficulties, but “... to her credit she called me back,” said Marren, adding they discussed the importance of not forgetting their political roots.
Hochul has visited Victor and stopped at its town hall, where Marren said she impressed the staff.
When it has come to NYSAC functions, Marren noted Cuomo only made an appearance as attorney general, while Hochul — as lieutenant governor — has been a frequent attendee. He hopes she will continue to do so as governor.
“I know we will now have an opportunity to speak to the second floor,” he said.
The Republican Helming knows she and the new governor will not always agree on policy, but nevertheless she welcomes Hochul’s leadership.
“She will restore trust and confidence in state government,” Helming said.
But Hochul won’t assume office without her fair share of challenges.
Helming said she will face pressure from Downstate interests, and it will be a balancing act to navigate the push and pull of downstate/upstate needs. Hurley and Marren noted the political reality of someone assuming the job as Hochul has, because of a resignation. Although she has indicated she intends to run for governor in 2022 after finishing out Cuomo’s term, there are plenty of other Republicans and even Democrats also angling for the job.
The COVID-19 resurgence with the Delta variant also will be a challenge.
Marren worked with Hochul on Finger Lakes area regional COVID control and said she understands how shutdowns adversely affect businesses, and how it’s unfair higher positivity rates in more urban centers can cripple rural areas where the COVID rate may be lower.
“She knows the economic impact,” Marren said.
Regardless of her gender, Hurley said Hochul has the tools and experience to be a great governor. That said, he recognizes the symbolic importance of this moment.
“It is incredibly important that in New York the glass ceiling is finally shattered,” Hurley said. “There’s no better person to do that than Kathy Hochul.”
He cites many reasons for that opinion. First, she has a breadth of experience. Secondly, although driven, she has a much more collaborative style than her predecessor Cuomo.
“That’s going to make a huge difference in how we confront the issues,” he said.
Third, Hochul has a leg up on a newly elected governor. She’s been second in command under Cuomo for six years, and although not part of his inner circle knows and has worked with agency heads, big city mayors and countless others in both governmental and non-governmental realms across the state, he said..
“There’s no on-the-job training,” Hurley said. “She’s ready to roll.”
Marren agreed.
“If allowed, I think she’s gonna do a great job. Just let her govern,” he said.