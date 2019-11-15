GENEVA — Dan Wise couldn’t guess why a panel of judges at the Grow-NY Business Competition chose Geneva’s RealEats America for the top prize of $1 million in the inaugural year of the food and agriculture challenge, he’s just glad they did.
“I don’t really know,” said Wise, the company’s founder and CEO, who was heading back to his home in Canada after five days in the region for the event. “There were a lot of really great companies there. The competition was intense. I think we pulled it off really, really well.”
The winners of the competition were announced by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Wednesday evening following two days of pitches at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center.
RealEats was not the only Ontario County winner. A Victor company, The Perfect Granola, received a $250,000 award.
Grow-NY winners must commit to operating in the Central New York, Finger Lakes or Southern Tier regions for at least one year.
RealEats was chosen out of 17 finalists that pitched their businesses to a live audience and panel of experienced judges.
Wise said he and Aliya LeeKong, RealEats’ chief culinary officer, handled the pitch and prepared for a couple of months on the presentation. Each of the 17 finalists was provided a mentor by the Grow-NY organizers, Cornell University’s Center for Regional Economic Advancement.
He said Real Eats’ mentor, Eric Mozdy of Corning, played a key role in helping the Geneva company score the winning pitch.
“He really was incredibly helpful,” Wise said.
He said the $1 million prize will go a long way toward financing a multimillion-dollar expansion of RealEats’ space at the Geneva Enterprise Development Center on Genesee Street, where the company plans on adding up to 400 jobs over the next five years. The company currently has about 50 employees after starting two years ago with just three.
“We’re going after job creation, but we’re going to do it sensibly,” Wise said. “We’re (also) trying to spread the message of real food. We’re just trying to get the word out that we have an answer to the dinner dilemma.”
A new cooler that will provide additional storage space will be installed sometime in early 2020, and additional workers will be added in the near future.
In Geneva, the $1 million prize is generating plenty of buzz at RealEats operations.
Marco Ballatori, executive chef, said that the “whole RealEats team is extremely grateful for this award and excited to continue growing our business in Geneva. We are ready to take our business to the next level and eager to make a deeper and more meaningful impact in the community. The future of food in upstate is looking bright and we can’t wait to get more people enjoying healthy, convenient real food.”
The city administration, which has watched RealEats grow at the city-owned GEDC, was pleased to hear the news as well.
“The city is extremely excited that Real Eats, who has been an extraordinary community partner in Geneva, won this award,” said Assistant City Manager Adam Blowers Thursday. “They have put in the hard work and expanded their business at a rapid pace, so this is well-deserved.”
Wise said he made the right decision in selecting Geneva for RealEats — from the support of government at every level to its location in the cradle of the state’s agricultural industry.
“These are incredibly progressive people that want to create a great startup environment,” Wise said.
The governor’s office said the Grow-NY competition is focused on “growing an enduring food and agriculture innovation cluster in central New York, the Finger Lakes and the Southern Tier regions of New York State.”
The competition, which will run for three rounds, offers a total of $3 million in funding to innovative, high-growth startups from across the globe focused on the food and agriculture industry, said Cuomo’s office. Funding for the Grow-NY competition is being provided through the upstate revitalization initiatives connected with the three regions: CNY Rising, Finger Lakes Forward and Southern Tier Soaring.
“I want to congratulate RealEats as the first recipient of the Grow-NY Competition,” Cuomo said. “This targeted investment not only helps these dynamic companies establish themselves in New York State, but supports New York’s regional agricultural economy. RealEats represents the initiatives that will create a lasting economic impact on New York’s agribusiness.”
Added Hochul: “The agricultural economy in New York continues to grow with increased investment in our farms and local products. The first round of the Grow-NY Competition has been a success, and we are excited about the potential that these entrepreneurs have to make the industry even stronger.”
Nearly 200 food and agriculture startups from around the world applied for the competition.
Nearly 900 startups, companies, investors, resource providers, researchers, entrepreneurs, farmers and students attended the two-day event which, in addition to the pitch competition, included an exhibition hall with over 70 food and agricultural exhibitors from New York State and a symposium with a series of panels that tackled some of the biggest opportunities and challenges facing the food and agriculture industry today.