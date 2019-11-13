ROCHESTER — Geneva's RealEats America is the $1 million winner of the first year of the New York food and agriculture challenge known as Grow-NY, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday night.
A Victor company, The Perfect Granola, received a $250,000 award.
RealEats was chosen following a two-day summit in at the Rochester Convention Center during which the 17 selected finalists pitched their businesses to a live audience and panel of experienced judges for their share the prize money.
"We are so thrilled to have won this prize money and are so thankful to New York State for this opportunity," said RealEats founder and CEO Dan Wise. "With this prize, we will be able to leverage the amazing resources in the region to take our startup to the next level."
The governor's office said the Grow-NY competition is focused on "growing an enduring food and agriculture innovation cluster in Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Southern Tier regions of New York State."
The competition, which will run for three rounds, offers a total of $3 million in funding to innovative, high-growth startups from across the globe focused on the food and agriculture industry. Funding for the Grow-NY competition is being provided through the Upstate Revitalization Initiatives connected with the three regions: CNY Rising, Finger Lakes Forward and Southern Tier Soaring.
Cornell University is administering the competition through its Center for Regional Economic Advancement. Grow-NY winners must commit to operating in the Central New York, Finger Lakes, or Southern Tier regions for at least one year.
"I want to congratulate RealEats as the first recipient of the Grow-NY Competition," Cuomo said. "This targeted investment not only helps these dynamic companies establish themselves in New York State, but supports ew York's regional agricultural economy. RealEats represents the initiatives that will create a lasting economic impact on New York's agribusiness."
"The agricultural economy in New York continues to grow with increased investment in our farms and local products," Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "The first round of the Grow-NY Competition has been a success, and we are excited about the potential that these entrepreneurs have to make the industry even stronger. These companies are developing ideas and plans to revolutionize the industry by transforming sustainability and improving the health and well-being of New Yorkers. I congratulate all of the finalists and winners of the competition, and we look forward to helping these innovative companies grow and thrive in New York."
Nearly 200 food and agriculture startups from around the world applied for the competition. Those 17 startups were matched one-to-one with an experienced entrepreneur from the region who served as a mentor and helped each company plan a multi-day business development trip to the three regions. During these trips, the startups met with potential partners, customers, manufacturers and producers and fine-tuned their plans for making a significant economic impact in the region.
Nearly 900 startups, companies, investors, resource providers, researchers, entrepreneurs, farmers and students attended the two-day event which, in addition to the pitch competition, included an exhibition hall with over 70 food and agricultural exhibitors from New York State and a symposium with a series of panels that tackled some of the biggest opportunities and challenges facing the food and agriculture industry today.
In addition to the $1 million top prize, two $500,000 prizes and four $250,000 prizes were also awarded at the event. The other awarded teams include: $500,000 winners, Dropcopter, Syracuse, and Tiliter, Munchen, Germany; 250,000 winner, Capro-X, Combplex, both of Ithaca; $250,000 winner, The Perfect Granola, Victor; $250,000 winner, Whole Healthy Food, Ithaca.
Cuomo's office said the winners were chosen following today's pitch event based on the following five criteria:
Viability of Commercialization and Business Model: The potential for the entrant to generate revenue and maintain a cost structure that allows for a competitive and sustainable business, demonstrate technological readiness, or innovate to fulfill its value proposition;
Customer Value: The degree to which the entrant is providing something for which customers are willing to pay, and addressing a substantial market;
Food and Agriculture Innovation: The extent to which the entrant is pushing what's considered state-of-the-art in the food and agriculture industries, and contributing to Upstate NY's status as a global leader in innovation in these markets;
Regional Job Creation: The potential for creating high-quality jobs in the Grow-NY footprint;
Team: The quality and completeness of the team and its readiness to deliver.
In addition to prize money, funding for the competition supports all operational, promotional and implementation expenses including marketing, events, and the mentoring program that brings the finalists to the threegions, supports their development, and fosters connections to regional resources in the agriculture and food and innovation communities.
The Grow-NY winners will immediately get to work executing their business plans in the three regions, leveraging the connections they made during their business development trips and the support their mentors provided. Applications or the next round of the competition will open on April 1, 2020 and the Grow-NY Summit will be held on Nov. 17-18 2020 in Syracuse.