GENEVA — A local landlord is sounding the alarm after two of his properties were burglarized on multiple occasions recently.
“Geneva residents need to know what is happening ... and police are not telling anyone about them,” Jose Aguilera said Thursday. “This is very concerning for both landlords and tenants.”
Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua and Lt. Matt Colton did not reply to an email from the Times seeking information on the burglaries or how many break-ins police have investigated recently.
Aguilera, who owns 17 rental properties in the city, said one of his apartment houses on Genesee Street has been broken into three times over the last month or so, most recently last weekend. Another of his properties on State Street has been hit twice.
“They are not taking anything like TVs,” he said. “They are taking coins, cash, cigarettes and cans, but they are breaking windows and doors. It costs landlords money to replace those locks and doors.”
Aguilera added that he knows of nearby rental properties owned by other landlords that have been burglarized. In addition to Genesee and State streets, he said properties on Clinton and Center streets have been targeted.
“They are all happening during the day, when the tenants are working,” he said. “I just wanted people living in these areas to be aware of what is happening and be more vigilant when the tenants are working.”
Aguilera said in one case, one of the burglars used a hammer to break a window and unlocked a door from the inside. He added that a kitchen knife was found on the floor in another apartment.
“So this person had a knife,” Aguilera said. “If the tenant came back home while the person was there, that could have been dangerous. I just want my neighbors to be aware of what is going on and be looking for these things.”
Aguilera said city police have responded to his burglary complaints and dusted for fingerprints on at least one occasion.
Police have said in the past that people with information on crimes can contact a Geneva PD on-duty supervisor at 315-789-1111 or 315-828-6771. People can text tips to 315-781-0096 or email tips@geneva.ny.us.
People who see a possible crime in progress are urged to call 911.