SENECA FALLS — A heavy rainfall April 5 was “devastating.” That’s how town Supervisor Mike Ferrara described it.
Speaking at the April 11 Town Board meeting, Ferrara said the downpour exposed issues with the drainage system in the town — with most of those problems in the former village.
“It won’t be an easy fix,” Ferrara predicted. “We have a hundred-year-old system where too much storm water goes into the sanitary sewers during heavy rainfalls.”
Ferrara estimated 60% to 70% of the town has illegal hookups of storm sewers and sump pumps into the sanitary sewers, increasing the flow to the wastewater treatment plant to 1.1 to 1.2 million gallons a day, “overwhelming” the treatment process and impacting discharges into the canal.
“Our new equalization tank will help, but we will need to campaign to separate the sewers,” Ferrara said. “That could cost as much as $10,000 per household to make that separation, and there (isn’t) a lot of grant money for this, but we will keep working on solutions with our engineers, clean out the storm sewers, use cameras to find blockages.”
In other matters at the April 11 meeting:
• REVALUATION — Ferrara said many property owners have expressed concern about the revaluation process nearing completion.
“We realize many assessments went up, but we were at the lowest equalization rate in years,” Ferrara said. “The goal of reassessment is as close to full market value for fairness. The tax rates per $1,000 should go down significantly.”
Ferrara noted his own assessment rose $55,000.
He said people should follow the grievance process and present documentation to support their arguments.
In a related matter, the board adopted a local law governing adjustments to property lines involving two acres of land or less, making it easier to transfer small pieces of property among neighbors and have those lots meet zoning requirements.
• LAUDE — At the start of the meeting, Ferrara recognized the 90th birthday of Richard “Dick” Laude, presenting him a plaque.
Laude, who turned 90 on April 10, is a 1951 graduate of Mynderse Academy who served in the Army during the Korean War, worked at Goulds Pumps for 47 years, was a 72-year member of Seneca Falls Country Club, and was an active volunteer in the community.
“Dick epitomizes the It’s A Wonderful Life message of every person having an impact on others. I would encourage others to do as he has done,” Ferrara said.
Laude urged people to always remember others and do what they can to help.
• LAFLER — Ferrara cited the March 14 passing of longtime community resident and village of Seneca Falls Water Department employee and Superintendent LaVerne “Verne” Lafler. He was 90.
• PEENSTRA — Ferrara presented a plaque to former Police Chief Stu Peenstra, who resigned to become Cayuga County undersheriff.
“We honor you for 25 years of service to this community. You represent our best,” Ferrara said.
In thanking the town, Peenstra relayed that he joined the police department in 1998 as his first full-time police job.
“I was an out-of-towner, and to get hired here was rare, but you welcomed me and it was a good fit,” Peenstra said. “I loved every minute and have great pride in this department.”
• WALK OF FAME — Menzo Case, president and CEO of Generations Bank, explained the Women’s Walk of Fame project to trustees.
Bronze plaques of influential women will be embedded into sidewalks at selected downtown businesses. He invited the board to a ceremony from 4-6 p.m. May 12 at the bank, where the first plaque of Lucretia Mott will be installed.