Wayne County set a record on Tuesday, but it wasn’t for anything worth celebrating.
It was for the number of COVID-19 cases.
The county’s health department reported 110 new cases since Monday, a single-day high since the agency began compiling the data in March 2020, said Ryan Mulhern, the agency’s spokesperson.
That pushes the number of active cases in Wayne to 668, with 29 in need of hospitalization. So far, 79 people have died from COVID-related illnesses.
It’s the same story in Ontario County, said Health Director Mary Beer.
“We are well on our way to breaking our ‘record,’ which was 120 in one day on Feb. 4, 2021,” Beer said. “Today we have 110.”
Mirroring numbers statewide, Beer said close to 33 percent of the cases are school-age children.
She noted that since Nov. 1, 108 students in Victor have contracted COVID, with 89 in Canandaigua and 70 in Geneva. She said 111 of the cases were identified through school testing, adding that six asymptomatic staff members were identified.
In Yates County, it’s a similar picture, albeit with much smaller numbers than Ontario and Wayne, which have far larger populations.
“Yates County is seeing a spike in cases over the last two weeks,” Sara Christensen, the county’s new health director, said Wednesday. “We are averaging 10-12 new cases a day. For the month of November so far, we have had 153 cases, compared to November 2020 when we had a total of 135 cases for the entire month. Many of our cases are household members of a positive case or had known exposure to someone with COVID-19.”
Seneca County’s covid numbers from Tuesday were not available.
Wayne’s Mulhern said the infection numbers are heading in the wrong direction.
“The trends we are seeing are similar to last year, but happening sooner, which unfortunately doesn’t bode well, considering we haven’t surpassed the holidays and even colder weather that will drive infections through indoor gatherings,” Mulhern said. “We suspect our cases will continue to trend upward drastically due to those factors, as well as the impending testing requirements for companies with large employee bases, simply because of the fact that more cases will be identified that may not have gone for testing previously.”
The spike in case numbers upstate New York have caught the attention of Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Finger Lakes has the second-highest covid rate at 8.77%, second only to Western New York at 8.87%.
Hochul is urging anyone in regions of high transmission to get a booster shot.
The federal Centers for Disease Control recommends booster shots be limited to people 65 or older or for those with serious underlying health conditions.
“There is not a clear metric on this that has been given to us by the CDC,” Hochul said Tuesday. “But I am telling you, as governor, that anything over a 4% or 5% transmission rate is unacceptably high and is considered a risk area.”
Boosters are being offered at county health departments, including Wayne, where the Wednesday afternoon vaccine clinic was busy, with many of those coming for boosters.
In Yates, it’s been brisk as well, said Christensen.
“Our weekly clinics have been very busy the past four weeks, as community members are eager to get their booster,” she said.
Those who are vaccinated are at far lower risk than those who have yet to get the shot, said Mulhern.
“We certainly do see (vaccine) status among the hospitalizations, which has leaned very heavily towards the unvaccinated individuals,” he said.
“Boosters have been available as part of our weekly Wednesday clinics for some time now, and are certainly now available to anyone wishing to get one,” Mulhern noted. He said they can be ”mixed and matched” as a person pleases, and Wayne typically has all three options on hand.
He said the agency does not have the staffing to expand beyond its weekly Wednesday clinics, but noted that boosters —and any other vaccinations for COVID-19 — are “readily available through almost all major pharmacies and primary care providers.”