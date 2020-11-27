GENEVA — The Finger Lakes Region is not immune from the devastating negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties, some businesses are struggling and some have even closed because of restrictions that have been imposed to stop the spread of the virus but also have reduced their customer base.
In response, the Greater Finger Lakes Regional Planning Council has announced the launch of an economic development initiative to address the impacts of the pandemic. The first meeting with key stakeholders was held Tuesday.
The initiative is funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration and a recent infusion of money through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security — or CARES — Act. They have provided $400,000 over 18 months toward the initiative, allowing the Council to hire MRB Group of Rochester to assist.
Other counties involved are Monroe, Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming, and combined the nine counties have a population of 1.2 million in 90 cities, towns and villages.
“Unlike any challenge that has come before, the COVID-19 crisis has stretched resources, including those supporting economic development,” said Jay Gsell, Council executive director. “The goal is to create a path toward recovery and to help our communities find the resources they need to move forward on that path.”
The first order of business was what’s known as a SWOT analysis — strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats — to learn what is needed to help businesses recover. The top five items identified so far are real estate and land development, alternative energy, access to Broadband, hospitality and tourism, and availability and affordability of child care.
“It is our hope that with effective research, planning and communication, we can strengthen our reporting by sharing information on best practices for recovery, resiliency and growth. We also want to make sure our communities are fully aware of all the resources that are available to them to aid in the recovery effort,” Gsell said.
He added that MRB has assigned Economic Development Director Michael N’dolo to head up the project with the Council staff.
All nine counties will be part of the planning and outcomes with IDA and county planners part of the plan development as well.
“Economic recovery will take time and will require engagement with local governments, businesses, non-profit organizations and community residents,” N’dolo said.
The economic recovery initiative will evolve as local and national conditions change, Gsell said, adding that ideas for how to program the consultant’s time are already coming in from stakeholders.
“There have been issues raised about many topics, including child care, broadband quality, supply chain disruptions and workforce training, just to name a few,” he said. “We will identify the top priorities and get the MRB Group working on those right away, knowing that priorities may shift in the future to other areas.”