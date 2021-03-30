After a one-year hiatus, a weekend to bolster the number of volunteer firefighters in the state is returning.
The 12th annual RecruitNY campaign by the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is scheduled for April 24-25. Due to COVID-19, some fire departments are having a virtual open house or doing other digital outreach to attract new volunteers.
Some firehouses, based on local conditions, may open their doors to the public.
In 2019, more than 600 fire departments across the state held recruitment open houses. The weekend was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
“Hundreds of volunteer fire departments across New York will be participating in RecruitNY. We invite all New Yorkers to attend an open house and safely experience what it means to be a volunteer firefighter,” FASNY President John Farrell said. “After the year we have been through, RecruitNY weekend can provide people with the opportunity to interact with the responders who are dedicated to protecting them.”
Members of the public can visit their local firehouse, either virtually or in-person, where volunteers will be doing tours. They also will demonstrate firefighting techniques and let visitors try on turnout gear.
Officials said these type of activities give visitors a taste of what it means to be in the fire service. Volunteer firefighters will be on hand to discuss the requirements and rewards of joining.
Prospective volunteers can take part in the weekend alone, or with their families and children.
Officials said the past several years have been challenging for volunteer fire departments throughout New York. Many are faced with decreased membership and increased call volume, and the need to bolster their ranks is critical to providing necessary levels of protection for their residents.
FASNY has several programs to help the state’s 1,700-plus volunteer fire departments recruit new volunteers. They include using federal SAFER grant funds for programs such as the “Fire in You” outreach campaign, the FASNY HELP college tuition reimbursement program, and recruitment training classes.
People who want to see whether their local fire department is taking part in Recruit NY weekend can go to recruitny.org/participants. For more information, contact your local volunteer fire department by a non-emergency phone number or its website.