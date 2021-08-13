AUBURN — A Red Creek man has been sentenced to a long prison term for the botched robbery of a Cayuga County bank and the burglary of a nearby home.
In a news release, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said Jason Ingleston was sentenced earlier this month by county Judge Mark Fandrich to 15-19 years in prison on felony counts of burglary and attempted robbery. He was convicted of those charges in an April trial.
In October 2019, Ingleston tried to rob Community Bank in the village of Cato. Wearing a motorcycle helmet, he gave the bank teller a note demanding money and claimed he had a gun. The teller refused to give him money.
Ingleston fled and burglarized a home in the town of Ira. By that time, a large number of state troopers and local police were in the area and Ingleston was arrested.
Police found a safe and jewelry stolen from the home, as well as the helmet Ingleston wore in the bank. The holdup note was in his pocket.
Ingleston was sentenced as a predicate felon.