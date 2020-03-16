WOLCOTT — A Red Creek man was killed in an accident Saturday morning on Route 104.
State police from the Wolcott barracks reported that they responded to a two-vehicle accident at about 9:55 a.m. on 104 and Ridge Road in the town of Wolcott.
Police said the driver of a southbound vehicle on 104, Todd Sigeti, 30, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, passed through the intersection and struck an eastbound vehicle being driven by James Gardner, 71, from Red Creek.
Troopers said Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sigeti was taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse with non-life threatening injuries.
The State Police Commercial Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene, and the investigation is continuing.