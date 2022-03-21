NEWARK— For Tyler Wagner, w-i-n-n-e-r spells a trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
The Red Jacket seventh-grader out-spelled more than two dozen other middle school students Sunday at the 29th annual Regional Spelling Bee. Sponsored by Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES and the Finger Lakes Times, it pitted the winners of spelling challenges in 14 local school districts against each other.
Wagner and his family will travel to the nation’s capital the week of Memorial Day. There will be written and oral competitions to choose a national spelling champion.
The bee had to be postponed a day because of a water main break in Newark that affected the BOCES campus.
Winning wasn’t an easy task, Wagner acknowledged. He and eighth-grader Payton Cotterman from Palmyra-Macedon, the only two left after round 8, went back and forth for several rounds. Sometimes, they both got their respective words right; sometimes, they both got them wrong. At one point, Wagner won a round, only to miss the extra word he had to spell to get to the championship — meaning they were back into it again.
“I think at that point, we both wanted it to be over,” said Cotterman, who grew more nervous as the back and forth continued.
Her father, Jon, said he was nervous for her. Her brother, Declan, 15 months old, sat quietly on their mother Amanda Bogner’s lap for most of the competition, eyes on his sister on stage. But the suspense proved too much for him; he ended up falling asleep.
Finally, in the 13th round, Cotterman missed jadeite, a green, blue, or white mineral which is one of the forms of jade. It is a silicate of sodium, aluminum, and iron and belongs to the pyroxene group.
Then, Wagner correctly spelled duplicitous, meaning dishonest, double-dealing, fast, fraudulent. He also spelled equinox, the winning word, describing the time or date (twice each year) at which the sun crosses the celestial equator, when day and night are of approximately equal length, about Sept. 22 and March 20.
That sealed the championship for Wagner, but the battle was still on for third place between seventh-grader Blake Cowgill of Williamson and fifth-grader Marianna Gray of Waterloo, who was substituting for fourth-grader Kinsley Bree. Bree was with her family in Troy for the Waterloo girls basketball team’s attempt to win a state title; her dad is the coach and older sister a player.
Cowgill and Gray also went back and forth a few times before Gray correctly spelled hydrophobia, an extreme or irrational fear of water.
Considering she wasn’t even supposed to be there, taking third place was a huge win for Gray, said her mother, Jennifer.
It wasn’t a cakewalk for anyone, though.
“It got a little tricky at the end,” Wagner said about being presented with some words that both he and Cotterman said they never heard of before, including yardang (a sharp irregular ridge of compact sand lying in the direction of the prevailing wind in exposed desert regions) and pedantry (excessive concern with minor details and rules).
His father, Jeff, pointed out that Tyler’s mother, Hiromi, for whom English is a second language after her native Japanese, taught him to read. He said that it was especially meaningful to him that their son won the spelling bee because of that.
Wagner and Cotterman admitted they did not study for the competition. Both were surprised they prevailed and had expected to be knocked out in earlier rounds.
Cotterman did say that she reads a lot — like “all the time.” Her favorite author is Neil Shusterman, a well known writer of dystopian novels for children and young adults. Though not on the spelling list, dystopian means relating to or denoting an imagined state or society where there is great suffering or injustice.
All of the youngsters who participated Sunday were awarded trophies, certificates and gift bags containing, among other presents, a dictionary.
Addie Klaehn was the regional bee coordinator for Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES. Betsy Serapilio, also from BOCES, was the pronouncer (she postponed her vacation a few hours because of the delay so she would be there to participate). The judges were Matt Ebeling from Finger Lakes Secondary School; Anne Smith, a business teacher in Seneca Falls; and Olga Richmond, a post-secondary adult career educator from BOCES.
Mary Harvey and Melissa Stuart, past coordinators of the spelling bee, also assisted.