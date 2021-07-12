WATERLOO — First redeveloped by the Sessler Corp. in 1991, the Main Street Shoppe Centre downtown may undergo a second redevelopment.
The Village Board will consider a resolution at today's 7 p.m. meeting to submit an application for a 2021 New York Main Street Anchor Grant for $500,000 to support the shop center redevelopment project.
The meeting is in the village's 41 W. Main St. offices.
The center encompasses 9-29 E. Main St. The complex has a new owner, and the village would be required to provide $20,000 toward administrative costs of the grant.
The building has switched from its original retail use to a mix of retail and offices.
The board will conduct a public hearing on its intent to submit a Community Development Block Grant application through the federal small cities community development program. If received, the grant would be used for housing and economic development.
Karen Burcroff of the Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition and Greg Qualtieri of 33 Carlton Road have asked to speak to the board. Qualtieri will talk about the village's new roll-off solid waste program.
It will be noted that the 2021 street improvement capital project began July 6 and includes the repaving of Inslee, Mill, Swift and William streets, and Wright Avenue.
Also tonight:
• Trustees will consider a motion to apply for a CDBG water infrastructure grant for water line repairs needed on West Elizabeth and West Elisha Streets.
• The board could approve agreements with Bernard P. Donegan Inc. for temporary and permanent financing services for the street improvement project and the water treatment plant upgrades.
• A new position of superintendent of water and sewer services could be created, contingent on finding funding for the position. This position would support water and sewer services outside of the village.