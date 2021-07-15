WATERLOO — First redeveloped by the Sessler Corp. in 1991, the Main Street Shop Center downtown may undergo a second redevelopment.
The Village Board agreed Monday to submit an application for a $500,000 New York Main Street Anchor Grant to support the project.
The center encompasses 9-27 E. Main St. The complex has a new owner, Bob Stivers of Waterloo Downtown Properties LLC, who wants to invest $2.3 million into renovating the first floor for continued retail and service uses and the upper two floor for apartments. The building is now a mix of some retail and mostly offices.
The village would be required to provide $20,000 toward administrative costs associated with the grant. The Sessler Companies purchased nearly a full block of commercial storefronts on the north side of East Main Street and renovated the interior to connect them into a three-floor retail center, complete with an elevator.
The building was later bought by New York City developer Lee Bieber who old it to Stivers. Over the years, it has switched from its original retail use to a mix of retail and offices.
“I’m looking to keep everyone on the first floor in place and move those on the second and third floors to other storefronts downtown or in the shop center,” Stivers said. “Then the upper two floors would be renovated into 15 to 20 one- and two-bedroom apartments. I’m looking to provide housing for people who want to live downtown and spend money in downtown retail businesses.”
Seneca County Cooperative Extension occupies the entire third floor and Stivers feels that agency could move to the former Grange Hall building on Virginia Street, which he owns, taking up the first floor while the second floor would be a community activity center.
“I appreciate the support of the Village Board. It is a key part of this project, which I hope to have financing in place to begin around Jan.1,” he said.
Stivers said he’s also looking for someone to take over the former Stan’s Restaurant on East Main, saying it’s full equipped.
Also Monday:
• The board conducted a public hearing on its intent to submit a Community Development Block Grant application through the federal small cities community development program. If received, the grant would be used for housing and economic development.
• Karen Burcroff of the Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition spoke on the state’s new marijuana laws and Greg Qualtieri of 33 Carlton Road spoke to the board. Qualtieri talked about the village’s new roll-off solid waste program.
• Board members were told a street improvement capital project began July 6. It includes the repaving of Inslee, Mill, Swift and William streets, and Wright Avenue.