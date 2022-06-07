CANANDAIGUA — In the spring of 2019, the former Tom’s Mobil auto service station at 267 S. Main St. was demolished and cleared for redevelopment.
A Rochester company will unveil plans for the prominent downtown site at tonight’s City Council planning committee meeting.
Rainaldi Brothers Inc. of Rochester is proposing a single, three-story structure with an estimated 19,000 square feet of interior space for tenants. The project includes a mix of specialty retailers and professional offices to serve a four-season economy. The building would have natural, cedar shake siding and wood accents, and feature a creative use of glass. The architecture is said to draw inspiration from waterside communities, and is designed to connect downtown with the lake and waterfront.
The project has an estimated price tag of $5 million and will be financed with bank debt; no public funds are being sought. Rainaldi Brothers is asking to purchase the property from the city for $1, noting that it also will need to purchase the adjacent 11 and 14 Saltonstall St. parcels.
The company said if approvals are obtained in the third quarter of this year, construction could start in the fourth quarter and be completed sometime late in 2023.
Hanlon Architects also is involved with the project, and Lincoln Swedrock, James Cretekos-BME Associates are providing engineering work.
If the committee approves the plan, Council would need to adopt a resolution approving the preliminary outlay, and also conduct a public hearing. The plan also would be subject to the Planning Commission review and approval process.
The city partnered with the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the state Environmental Protection and Spill Compensation Fund to remove contamination from the South Main Street site.