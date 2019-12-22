WASHINGTON — Rep. Tom Reed knows firsthand how expensive insulin has become. His own son, Will, is a Type 1 diabetic.
In a conference call with reporters last week, Reed said he’s seen the price of insulin, a must for Type 1 diabetics, climb from a list price of about $68 a vial in 2006 to $300 in 2019.
Insulin is one of many life-saving drugs whose prices Reed said have “skyrocketed” over the past decade and more, forcing some people to stretch or go without the medicine — “which is something a diabetic cannot do,” he said.
Reed, R-23 of Corning, said Congress needs to take “immediate action” for the millions of insulin-dependent diabetics across the country, which is why he teamed up with Colorado Democrat Diana DeGette, his co-chair of the Congressional Diabetes Caucus, to introduce bipartisan legislation to cut the price of most insulin products by more than 75 percent. Reed said the Insulin Price Reduction Act would give the nation’s three makers of insulin — Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanoan — an incentive to lower the current list price of about $300 a vial to its 2006 average of about $68.
“(Congress is) working on other things other than impeachment,” Reed said.
In a press release issued by his office, Reed and DeGette said that in exchange for lowering the price of their insulin products back to their 2006 list prices, the legislation would protect insulin makers from having to offer any additional rebates to health insurance providers in order to have their products covered. They said the legislation also would prohibit health insurers from refusing to cover any insulin product that had its price reduced.
“The cost of insulin has skyrocketed in this country, and now millions of Americans are struggling to afford the medication they need to stay alive,” DeGette said. “We have to do something to end the industry’s use of these massive drug rebates that are driving up the cost of this life-sustaining drug for the millions of Americans who desperately need it.”
The lawmakers said the legislation is designed to end the industry’s use of drug-manufacturer rebates that are offered only to insurers to lower the cost of the prescription drugs they agree to cover, but that do nothing to help lower the price consumers without healthcare coverage, or those who have not yet met their deductible, are forced to pay.
Reed and DeGette said insurers decide which drugs it will provide coverage for each year, and they often pay close attention to the size of the rebate that a drug manufacturer is offering to insurers that agrees to cover their product. As the size of the rebate insurers have come to expect from drug manufacturers has continued to grow, so too has the pressure on drug makers to increase the list price of their products in order to afford the big rebates many insurers now expect.
Under the bill, any insulin manufacturer that agrees to set the list price of their insulin at or below the price it was listed at in 2006 would be barred legally from offering insurers any additional rebates on that product — a key provision that eliminates the leverage insurers have to pressure companies to offer the sizeable rebates that are escalating costs. It would prohibit health insurers from refusing to cover any insulin product that had its price reduced under the terms of the bill.
The legislation now heads to the House Energy and Commerce Committee, where DeGette serves as a senior member. A similar version of the bill was introduced in the Senate recently by Democrats Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Tom Carper of Delaware.
On the state level, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in his State of the State message in January he will propose to the state Legislature capping insulin co-payments at $100 per month.