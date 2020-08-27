CORNING — Congressman Tom Reed and his campaign spokesman are blaming what they called far left elements for throwing a brick through his Corning campaign office sometime overnight.
The brick left glass strewn throughout the Market Street office, with the campaign providing photos of the damage.
“This extreme behavior is unacceptable,” Reed said in a press release Wednesday morning following a morning press conference. “Volunteers are usually sitting right by that window. I am thankful no one was here when this happened and no one was hurt.”
Campaign spokesperson Matt Coker blamed the incident on opponents of the Corning Republican, a longtime supporter of President Trump. Reed also is the honorary chair of the president’s re-election campaign in New York state.
“This is another sad example of the radicalism we see every day from our opponents and the far left,” said Coker. “It has to stop.”
Added Reed: “I will continue fighting this extremism. They bring violence, but we will keep standing against their hatred. We will stand proudly for what we believe in, be willing to listen to those who disagree, and in the end seek to unite our nation. That is when we are at our best.”
Reed thanked Republican state Assemblyman Phil Palmesano of Corning (32nd District) and Democrat Bill Boland, Corning’s mayor, for joining him in the press conference.
“We are here not as Republicans or Democrats but united to say that violence like this doesn’t solve problems,” Reed said.
He added that the Corning Police Department is investigating the attack.
“We look forward to the results of their investigation and justice being done,” he said.
Coker said Wednesday afternoon that the vandalism was not just random.
“There are over 200 establishments in Corning’s Gaffer District, and the only one that had a brick thrown through the window was the ‘Tom Reed for Congress’ campaign office,” he said. “This was clearly a politically motivated attack targeting Tom.”
His Democratic opponent in the race, Tracy Mitrano of Milo, Yates County, issued a statement in response to the attack, saying assigning blame appears premature until police finish their probe.
“I never condone violence,” she said in a statement issued to the Finger Lakes Times. “Vandalism is a crime, period, and is not to be tolerated no matter who the perpetrator is. On this specific incident, I’ll wait for the police to investigate and release a report that substantiates who actually threw the brick. If Tom Reed knows who threw the brick, he should report that information to the police. To speculate without evidence is inappropriate, and a congressman should know that.”
Coker said the Corning campaign office is open “and the campaign goes on.”