WASHINGTON — Rep. Tom Reed is blaming the Democratic party’s extreme left for Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to go ahead with an impeachment inquiry against President Trump, largely over allegations that he pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, said Thursday that a whistleblower’s complaint at the center of the House’s impeachment inquiry shows that Trump was engaged in a cover-up. However, in a conference call with reporters Thursday, Reed, R-23 of Corning, said Pelosi was pushed by the left-wing members of her caucus to take the action.
He said House Democrats have been “taken over by base politics, that extreme Squad.” He was referring to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.
Further, said Reed, based on what he’s learned about the whistleblower’s complaint and transcripts of Trump’s call to Ukraine’s new president, Volodymyr Zelensky, he doubts the matter is worthy of an impeachment inquiry.
“I do not see a smoking gun in the evidence that has been put forth,” he said. “We’ll see where it takes us, but I’m very concerned that they’re going down this path.”
He worries that the impeachment inquiry will impede the House’s ability to get things done, but added that as a member of Congress who may have to vote on the measure, he will study the evidence gathered.
So far, no House Republican has stated his or her support for the inquiry.
Rep. John Katko, R-24 of Camillus, said prior to the release of the whistleblower’s complaint Thursday that the Democrats have jumped the gun with an impeachment inquiry.
“I served as a federal prosecutor for nearly 20 years and unequivocally believe in following the facts, wherever they lead,” Katko said on his Facebook page. “The full facts surrounding the president’s conversation with the Ukrainian president need to come out. The abrupt decision by Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats to begin impeachment proceedings without waiting for the facts is a dramatic overstep.”
Katko’s office did not respond to requests for further comment Thursday following the release of the whistleblower’s complaint.
While Reed and Katko believe a move to impeach is the wrong tack, some of their potential candidates in the 2020 House election think Pelosi and other House Democrats are making the right move.
“In light of the White House’s unwillingness to cooperate with normal due process, I support a congressional impeachment inquiry and investigation into this whistleblower’s report about misuse of executive authority,” said Tracy Mitrano, a Yates County resident who hopes to oppose Reed in the 2020 congressional election. “Partisan politics used to stop at the water’s edge. Our nation needs to be united in supporting our foreign allies and keep D.C. politics out of it. The White House is not merely President Trump’s private office. It sets the tone for American law and ethics, both foreign and domestic.”
Katko’s potential Democratic opponent next year, Dana Balter, took aim at Trump and the Republican congressman.
“While this president is actively using his office to undermine our national security and our democracy, Congressman Katko’s priority has been to give Trump cover,” she said Wednesday. “He didn’t think the facts that we already knew yesterday (Tuesday) were enough to warrant investigation. Apparently, he doesn’t think the facts released today are enough either. Central and Western New Yorkers deserve a congresswoman with moral courage who will put country above party and politics.”
In the nine-page complaint, the unnamed whistleblower acknowledges not hearing the president’s call first-hand, but says he or she received information about it from “multiple U.S. officials.” Much of what the whistleblower recounts from the president’s July 25 call tracks with a transcript released Wednesday by the White House.
Trump and Republicans have raised doubts about the whistleblower.
The Associated Press contributed information to this story.