CORNING — Congressman Tom Reed said that if it was up to him, the White House and party leaders would not wait until they run “up to a cliff” to get another coronavirus relief package through Congress.
“If I was in charge, it wouldn’t happen this way,” said Reed, R-23 of Corning, during a conference call with reporters Tuesday.
But he still thinks the legislation will happen sooner rather than later.
“This is the old-form sausage-making time now,” he said. “I think there is an appetite to get a package done and get it wrapped up.”
However, the GOP-controlled Senate and the Democrat-controlled House are far apart on how much money should be in the package.
Democrats are offering a $3 trillion proposal, while Republicans are countering with a $1 trillion package.
Reed thinks that ultimately, there will be an agreement that will include more funding for supplemental jobless benefits, aid to states and municipalities whose revenues have nose-dived during the pandemic, as well as money for school reopenings and childcare.
However, Republicans want to reduce the supplemental unemployment benefits from $600 to $200. Reed didn’t say what the proper amount should be, but believed those benefits unemployed Americans get, combined with state unemployment, should not be more than what they were making when working.
Those benefits expire Friday.
“I think there’s a compromise position here,” said Reed, adding that the $600 federal benefit disincentivizes the jobless from looking for employment.
“It’s become a real burden to getting people back to work,” he said, saying some employers have had difficulty filling what jobs are available at a time of double-digit unemployment in the district and nation.
Reed said that while he supports additional relief for cash-strapped states and cities, his biggest priority is smaller municipalities, which for the most part have been provided little aid under previous coronavirus packages.
The current Senate proposal does not include aid for states and municipalities, but Reed said many Democratic and Republican senators and House members are interested in getting aid to their states and local governments in this package.