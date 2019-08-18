CORNING — The recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, haven’t changed Congressman Tom Reed’s stance when it comes to gun control.
In a conference call with reporters last week, Reed, R-23, Corning maintained that it’s not the gun — but the person behind the weapon — that needs to be addressed.
Reed said gun ownership is a “fundamental right guaranteed by the Second Amendment. … You are just going down the slippery slope of infringing on law-abiding citizens” with such measures.
Instead of assault weapon bans and limiting gun magazine capacity, among other measures supported by gun-reform advocates, Reed once again said the focus needs to concentrate on keeping guns out of the hands of the mentally ill and criminals.
“I get it,” Reed said of taking aim at assault-style weapons and other “equipment,” as he called it. “It is easier to talk about an object (weapon).”
Reed has made similar comments on gun reform following previous mass shootings.
The congressman’s remarks come at a time when President Trump and Republican leaders in the Senate are considering measures to stem the spate of massive shootings over the past few years, including background checks and red flag laws, which would attempt to remove guns from owners who may be a harm to themselves or others.
Earlier this year, House Democrats — with some Republican support — passed the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019, which would create new background check requirements for gun transfers between unlicensed individuals. Reed voted against the bill.
The Senate did not take up the bill, but it is being urged to do so by a number of Democrats, including Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.
Reed emphasized that the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus has supported several measures to address mass shootings, although not all of them have made it through Congress.
“We must work together to find a comprehensive solution to violence in our schools, which is what the Problem Solvers Caucus looks to achieve,” Reed said last year. “We have to focus on the full picture by addressing mental illness, funding School Resource Officers and enhancing the background check system. It’s time we ensure that when our kids leave for school in the morning, that they will be safe and protected.”
