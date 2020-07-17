MILO — Republican incumbent Tom Reed has the fundraising edge on Democrat Tracy Mitrano in the race for the 23rd Congressional District seat this November, but his challenger is starting from a better place than 2016, when a brutal five-way primary left her with just $8,000 that July.
According to Federal Election Commission filings, Mitrano, of Milo, Yates County, raised about $266,000 from March to June of this year, with about $172,000 raised last month alone. She has $341,470 in cash on hand, according to FEC filings.
“The fundraising is very strong,” Mitrano said in a conference call with reporters Thursday morning.
She pointed out that after that 2016 Democratic primary left her campaign nearly broke, she went on to raise $1.6 million.
Mitrano is hoping to unseat Reed, of Corning, this November, after losing by about 20,000 votes in the sprawling 11-county district in 2016. The district includes the eastern half of Ontario County, as well as all of Yates and Seneca counties.
Reed’s fundraising numbers are even better.
His campaign raised about $358,000 from March to June and $234,810 last month, FEC filings show. He has $955,305 in cash on hand.
Mitrano said the difference in the numbers is that she is raising most of her money from individual donations, whereas Reed’s funds come more from business interests and PACs. She said 93 percent of hers come from individual donations, while 35 percent of Reed’s comes from individual donors.
Campaign spokesperson Matt Coker disputed that number Thursday afternoon.
“In the second quarter, Tom’s average contribution was lower than in any previous reporting period,” he said. “Seventy-eight percent of the contributions we received in Q2 were from individual donors.”
Reed concurred with that during his weekly call with reporters on Thursday that his campaign is enjoying “the largest low-dollar support” he’s ever had.
Mitrano also said Reed is hitching his wagon to President Trump and suggested that is a mistake, criticizing the president’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis as an example of what she called incompetent leadership.
“It’s now a matter of life and death,” she said.
Mitrano said Reed “is in the same vein of politics” as the president.
Reed, a longtime Trump supporter, said the president remains popular in the district, and he is not worried that Trump’s sagging national polling numbers will drag him down in his race against Mitrano.
“What I see in the numbers is that support for the president is solid (in the 23rd),” he said. “We are seeing numbers that confirm that.”
Mitrano said she understands she can’t match Reed’s fundraising prowess, but she said money is not everything in assuring a winning campaign.
“How much money is raised is not the equivalent of who wins the race,” Mitrano said.