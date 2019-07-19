WASHINGTON – Rep. Tom Reed, R-23 of Corning, and other members of the Problem Solvers Caucus will visit the southern border Friday — and the Corning Republican claims it may be the largest bipartisan group to ever travel together.
The 50-member Problem Solvers Caucus will be in the Rio Grande Valley, where members will inspect points of entry, a border patrol station and a centralized processing center. They will view the physical U.S.-Mexican border and participate in briefings and discussions with “experts on the ground.”
The trip is being led by Republican Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania and Democrat Dean Phillips of Minnesota.
“The best policy you can develop is by experiencing the situation first hand when you can,” Reed told reporters in a conference call earlier this week. “I’m looking forward to talking with folks on the front line about what can be done to alleviate the immediate crisis” beyond the aid Congress passed a couple of weeks ago. They also hope to learn, said Reed, “what can be done long term to fix our broken immigration policy in America so we don’t have continuing crises at the border.”
In a press release, Reed, co-chair of the caucus, along with New Jersey Democrat Josh Gottheimer, said the group cares “deeply about the people caught up in the broken immigration system. As a result, we need to come together to find a solution to this crisis that can be signed into law. We, as a caucus, and more broadly, as a nation, need to have the hard discussions on this matter in order to find consensus that ensures the safety of our border and fair treatment of all immigrants, legal and illegal.”
Gottheimer concurred, saying in the press release that he remains “deeply concerned about the humanitarian crisis at our border that is affecting so many children and families. It’s important that members of the Problem Solvers Caucus are able to speak with experts on the ground during their inspection of the facilities there.”
Will Reinert, Reed’s spokesperson, said the caucus was traveling to the border Thursday ahead of Friday’s visits.
Rep. John Katko, R-24 of Camillus and a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, is not on the trip, spokesperson Erin O’Connor Elliott said.
