WASHINGTON — President Trump won’t be on hand to watch Democrat Joe Biden take office today as the nation’s 46th president, but Congressman Tom Reed will be there.
The Corning Republican, who represents the 23rd District, said in a conference call with reporters Tuesday that it’s important that the two parties come together to mark the peaceful transition of power that has been the hallmark of the United States.
However, as we know, the events leading up to this day were not so peaceful. Since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Washington now resembles a military zone, as the federal government, fearing attacks from right-wing extremists supporting Trump, has locked down the city. Only a small number of people will be allowed to attend the inauguration as part of security measures in the wake of domestic terror threats.
While acknowledging a “tremendous amount of chatter” from extremists about more attacks, Reed is confident the National Guard, Secret Service and all other agencies involved in securing the event will ensure the safety of all.
“I have no concerns about my personal safety,” he said. “I’m confident that we’ll have a safe inauguration.”
Reed, one of Trump’s earliest supporters, acknowledged the challenges ahead for Biden. He also expressed hope that Biden, working in a bipartisan fashion to take on the issues of the day, can usher in greater unity at a time of great division.
“I also understand and recognize how divided the country is right now,” Reed said.
That division clearly could be seen in the election, and in fact, a large number of Republicans continue to side with Trump that he had the election stolen, despite no evidence to prove that.
Reed said there are “always integrity issues with every election,” and that isolated incidents in this election “played into this self-fulfilling conclusion.”
But he stated firmly: “I don’t agree with their conclusion that there was widespread voter fraud.”
However, Reed said it’s clear Congress and states need to do more to assure the public that we have “election integrity,” even though he disagrees with Trump’s baseless allegations.
Without such an effort, the debate, whether a real issue or not, will not fade away with Trump leaving office, Reed said.
“I don’t think they (critics) are going to go away,” he said.
And while healing the nation is one thing, Reed said there is also much work to do. At the top of the list is getting a greater number of people vaccinated. He believes that with a stepped-up federal effort, better state response — he criticized the Cuomo administration’s efforts — and more vaccines coming from other manufacturers, that herd immunity can be achieved by June, as opposed to fall or later.
And Reed left an open mind to Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan, suggesting there are areas of common ground, including increasing funding for vaccine distribution.
As for the departing president, Reed said much was accomplished in his four years — from some Middle East peace accords to criminal justice reform to tax cuts, the latter of which he said will be a boon to the economy for years to come. However, said Reed, he has an “obvious disagreement” on Trump’s leadership style.
Reed has been harsh in his criticism of Trump for stoking his supporters prior to the attack on the Capitol but stopped short of voting for his impeachment. He suggested censure and other methods to ensure Trump never served in office again.
Ten other Republicans did vote for impeachment, including fellow New York Congressman John Katko, R-24 of Camillus. Reed said he would not criticize GOP members who joined Democrats in the vote to impeach, though some in the caucus are suggesting they be punished, including the third-ranking House member, Liz Cheney.
“I support my colleagues who came down on (impeachment) ... It was a vote of conscience,” he said. “We do not have to have this fight.”