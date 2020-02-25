ALBANY — Congressman Tom Reed joined Assembly and Senate Republicans in the capital on Monday urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature’s Democratic majorities to rescind the state’s new Green Light Law, which allows undocumented residents to apply for driver’s licenses.
“The Green Light Law is dangerous,” Reed said in a press release issued by Assembly and Senate Republicans. “We cannot forget the lessons of 9/11. I am proud to organize this briefing to educate Albany lawmakers about how this law threatens everything the Department of Homeland Security was created to do to keep New Yorkers safe.”
Reed was joined at a press conference by Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay and Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan. They outlined what they said were the negative impacts the Driver’s License Access & Privacy Act — or Green Light Law — has had on local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
The press conference followed a briefing by the Department of Homeland Security detailing how the state’s Green Light Law “has prohibited the state Department of Motor Vehicles from providing critical information to DHS and other law-enforcement agencies.”
Twelve states allow undocumented residents to obtain a driver’s license, but New York is the only one that does not allow federal agencies — including U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — full access to their state DMV records.
Republicans said access to DMV records is critical to the work of ICE related to criminal activity.
They said they learned in the briefing from Homeland Security officials that “on a daily basis, ICE uses DMV data to fight a substantial criminal element smuggling drugs and sex workers into the country. In 2019, ICE arrested 149 child predators, seized 6,487 pounds of illegal narcotics, identified or rescued 105 victims of human trafficking/exploitation and arrested 230 gang members — all in New York alone. To intentionally disrupt this relationship now is irresponsible. In order to identify and dismantle dangerous and illegal activity such as this, it is critical that the right information get into the right hands at the right time.”
Barclay of Oswego County said the “insights we gained today from the experts working through these dangerous policies were eye opening and startling.”
The controversial law led to the Trump administration barring New Yorkers from registering and re-applying for trusted traveler programs that allow them faster movement through airport security checkpoints and borders.
Cuomo offered to share motor vehicle records on a case-by-case basis with federal officials, but that proposal was rejected last week by ICE.
And Newsday reported that Cuomo also offered to allow DMV records to Homeland Security without Social Security records but that the Trump administration rejected that proposal as well.