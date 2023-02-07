ROMULUS — There is a new member of the command staff at the Seneca County sheriff’s office.
In their monthly report for January, Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere announced the Jan. 30 promotion of Richard “Rick” Reed from sergeant to lieutenant. Reed oversees the road patrol.
Reed began his sheriff’s office career in 2006 as a road patrol deputy and was promoted to road patrol sergeant in 2014.
“Lt. Reed is an experienced firearms instructor and advanced crash investigator,” Cleere said.
Reed is a 21-year veteran of the National Guard, also. He received a Distinguished Service Award from the sheriff’s office for his work in the devastating flooding that hit the southern end of the county in 2018.
Cleere said the county had no experienced emergency management director at the time due to a loss of personnel. He noted that due to Reed’s experience in the Armed Forces, he assumed that role voluntarily and organized the day-to-day operations of the emergency management office for several days.
“County officials and personnel praised his actions and supervision throughout the emergency,” Cleere said.
Luce and Cleere report the following for January:
Jan. 2 — Investigators arrested a jail inmate on aggravated family offense and criminal contempt charges after the inmate allegedly made threatening and intimidating phone calls and text messages.
Jan. 10 — Investigators arrested a suspect in a Tyre robbery case.
Jan. 21 — Deputies responded to Waterloo Premium Outlets in Junius for a report of larcenies from several stores. The suspects, who were leaving in a vehicle when officers arrived, were stopped and arrested.
Jan. 24 — A suspect was charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing property from Lowe’s in Waterloo.
Jan. 27 — Deputies arrested a suspect who allegedly injured another person in a domestic violence case.
Jan. 27 — Deputies responded to a residential fire in Ovid, using their fire extinguishers to put out the blaze before firefighters arrived. They later found a dog inside suffering from smoke inhalation but the dog was saved by police, firefighters, and ambulance personnel.
Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to 2,580 calls in January, making 74 arrests. The narcotics unit started 13 new drug cases and made three arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 56 cases. It recouped more than $33,000 this year.
Deputies responded to 12 mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 31. There were 34 inmate transports.
In the civil division there were 28 summons/complaints/services and nine income executions. Deputies assisted with six evictions.