WASHINGTON — For the second straight year, two of the region’s congressional representatives joined Democrats in passing a bill that would secure LGBTQ protections in the nation’s labor and civil rights laws, a top priority of new President Joe Biden.
The Equality Act passed Thursday in the House, 224-206. Three Republicans, including local representatives Tom Reed, R-23 of Corning, and John Katko, R-24 of Camillus, joined Democrats in voting yes. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania was the other GOP member to vote in favor of the legislation, which faces an uphill battle in the Senate.
Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-27 of Buffalo, whose district includes the western half of Ontario County, voted no.
The bill would amend existing civil rights law to explicitly include sexual orientation and gender identification as protected characteristics. The protections would extend to employment, housing, loan applications, education, public accommodations, and other areas.
Supporters say the legislation before the House Thursday is long overdue and would ensure that every person is treated equally under the law.
Reed and Katko were among eight Republicans who voted for the legislation in the 2020 session, Reed spokesman Nate Sizemore said. However, the legislation never made it to a vote in the Senate because the Trump White House opposed the bill. Some of the Republicans who voted in favor of the legislation last year, such as Will Hurd of Texas, have left office, while Rep. Elise Stefanik, who represents New York’s North Country as part of the 21st Congressional District, voted against the legislation Thursday after voting in favor last year.
Religious conservatives have attacked the legislation, and Republicans echoed those concerns Thursday.
“This is unprecedented. It’s dangerous. It’s an attack on our first freedom, the first freedom listed in the Bill of Rights, religious liberty,” said Rep. Mike Johnson, R-4 of Louisiana.
In a statement issued Friday, Reed disputes the contention religious freedoms will be eroded.
“We stand firmly against discrimination in any form,” Reed said. “Throughout my tenure in Congress, we have fought to ensure all are treated fairly before the law, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation. We have been assured by the author of the bill that the fundamental rights of the American people, such as religious freedoms, have been protected in the legislation as written. We will continue to support these efforts to ensure unlawful persecution or discrimination is prevented.”
Said Katko: “Today, I once again supported passage of the Equality Act, a bill that creates a uniform federal standard for preventing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. In New York, this bill is already established law. But in states across the country, differing standards have made it difficult for employers to conform to conflicting laws. The Equality Act has received strong support from the business and manufacturing community. This bill will ensure equal opportunity in the workplace.”
Katko’s spokesman, Dan Kranz, provided letters of support for the legislation from the U.S Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers.
“Manufacturers have known for years that an inclusive workplace with meaningful anti-discrimination protections helps them hire and retain the best possible workforce,” the Association stated. “At the same time, we recognize there is still further to go, and that much of the discrimination faced by LGBT Americans takes place outside the workplace. Improper discrimination of any kind is antithetical to the values we work to uphold every day: free enterprise, competitiveness, individual liberty, and equal opportunity.
“Americans are protected from discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin. Yet existing federal civil rights law and the laws of many states fail to protect against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. Providing such protections is necessary to filling the promise of equal opportunity that is the bedrock of the United States.”
The Supreme Court provided the LGBTQ community with a resounding victory last year in a 6-3 ruling that said the Civil Rights Act of 1964 applied to LGBTQ workers when it comes to barring discrimination on the basis of sex. Civil rights groups have encouraged Congress to follow up that decision and ensure that anti-bias protections addressing such areas as housing, public accommodations and public services are applied in all 50 states.
Leaders at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops wrote lawmakers this week to say they had grave concerns about the bill. Among the concerns they raised is that it would expand the government’s definition of public places, forcing church halls and equivalent facilities to host functions that violate their beliefs, which could lead to closing their doors to the broader community.
Republicans cited an array of consequences they said could occur if the bill passed into law, from eliminating the existing ban on the use of government funds for abortion, to allowing transgender people into women’s shelters and transgender youth into girls sports. Democrats likened the effort to past civil rights battles in the nation’s history.