WASHINGTON — The region’s two Republican House members, Tom Reed and John Katko, aren’t disclosing whether they voted to oust Liz Cheney from the GOP House leadership’s number three position for her continued repudiation of former President Trump’s lies about the election and her vote to impeach him for his responsibility in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.
Reed’s office issued the following statement:
“Today, our conference in the House of Representatives decided its future. I defer to its collective wisdom. While I will always be a proud Republican, I also see the reality of the challenges that face our nation and the world. The world is on fire — our own citizens are killing each other in our streets, our country is divided as it has never been before, the U.S. dollar is likely losing its reserve status, and our nation has lost control of the global supply chain. With these things weighing heavily on my mind, I intend to describe myself and priority going forward as ‘American.’ May God bless, help and guide the United States of America.”
When asked how the Corning congressman voted, Reed spokeswoman Katrina Fuller responded that the “vote was held as a voice vote only, so there is no record of the vote. Otherwise, we would refer you to our statement.”
There was no response from Reed’s office when pressed further by the Finger Lakes Times on why his vote, which was held behind closed doors, was not available for disclosure.
Reed did not vote for Trump’s impeachment but said at the time that the president bore some responsibility for the insurrection.
Katko did vote for impeachment and said Trump incited the group that stormed the Capitol. When spokesman Dan Kranz was asked by the Finger Lakes Times how Katko would vote on Wednesday morning, the spokesman said there would be no statements forthcoming and referred to the Camillus Republican’s comments last week, where he said he would support fellow New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for the number three leadership position in the House Republican caucus.
A follow-up email regarding the Republican’s vote went unanswered.