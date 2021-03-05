WASHINGTON, D.C. — The region’s three members of the House, all Republicans, voted against sweeping voting and ethics legislation that passed without a single member of the GOP backing it.
The bill now moves to the Senate. IT would be the largest overhaul of U.S. election law in at least a generation.
House Resolution 1, which touches on virtually every aspect of the electoral process, was approved Wednesday night on a near party-line 220-210 vote. It would restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, strike down hurdles to voting, and bring transparency to a murky campaign finance system that allows wealthy donors to anonymously bankroll political causes.
H.R. 1 would require states to automatically register eligible voters, as well as offer same-day registration. It would limit states’ ability to purge registered voters from their rolls and restore former felons’ voting rights. Among dozens of other provisions, it would require states to offer 15 days of early voting and allow no-excuse absentee balloting.
The bill is considered a powerful counterweight to voting-rights restrictions advancing in Republican-controlled statehouses across the country in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of a stolen 2020 election. However, it faces an uncertain fate in the Democratic-controlled Senate, where it has little chance of passing without changes to procedural rules that currently allow Republicans to block it.
The stakes in the outcome are monumental, cutting to the foundational idea that one person equals one vote, and carrying with it the potential to shape election outcomes for years to come. It also offers a test of how hard President Joe Biden and his party are willing to fight for their priorities, as well as those of their voters.
Republicans said the bill would give license to unwanted federal interference in states’ authority to conduct their own elections — ultimately benefiting Democrats through higher turnout, most notably among minorities.
The measure has been a priority for Democrats since they won the House majority in 2018, but it has taken on added urgency in the wake of Trump’s baseless assertions that incited the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol in January.
The region’s House members criticized the legislation.
Rep. Tom Reed, R-23 of Corning, noted a Republican amendment that was rejected would require states to pass laws requiring some sort of voter identification. He said we are required to provide identification in all sorts of ways in our lives, so why not for voting?
“There are simple ways to make sure that people have access to IDs,” he said.
Voter IDs would help address the lack of faith many Americans have in the legitimacy of the electoral process, Reed explained.
Rep. John Katko, R-24 of Camillus, whose district includes Wayne County, took aim at the campaign finance portion of the bill.
“I support getting big money out of politics and have been a staunch advocate for commonsense election reforms,” he said in a statement. “I was proud to lead as the sole Republican reintroducing and supporting the Democracy for All Amendment, a constitutional amendment which would make essential improvements to our nation’s campaign finance system and restore democratic power to the American people. Instead of putting this commonsense amendment on the House floor for a vote, Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi put forth a partisan proposal to federalize our nation’s election system and publicly fund elections. I wholeheartedly support bipartisan efforts to secure our nation’s elections and fix our campaign finance system.”
He called Wednesday’s vote “nothing more than a partisan stunt.”
Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-27 of Buffalo, whose district includes the western half of Ontario County, also condemned the legislation.
“This week, Speaker Pelosi has continued her track record of partisan policies that benefit her party but hurt the American people,” Jacobs said. “H.R. 1 would direct public money toward politicians’ reelection campaigns, not COVID response, infrastructure or schools. Given the many challenges our nation faces and the substantial debt we have already amassed this year alone, there are infinite better uses for this funding than Democrats’ reelection efforts.”