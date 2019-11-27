WASHINGTON — Rep. Tom Reed said he may not always agree with President Trump’s approach — most recently on the matter of Ukraine — but that he sees nothing to suggest he’s deserving of impeachment or even a censuring, which has been suggested in some circles.
“I have expressed my differences with the president’s style,” Reed, R-23 of Corning, said in a call with reporters Tuesday. “I’m not a bomb thrower.”
Reed claimed there is growing reluctance on the part of some Democrats to vote for impeaching Trump, who is accused of asking the Ukrainian president to assist his reelection bid in 2020 by conducting an investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who served from 2014 to 2019 on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas producer.
While Trump denies wrongdoing in his dealings with the Ukrainian president, Ambassador Gordon Sondland called it a “quid pro quo” request in testimony before the House Intelligence Committee last week.
Trump falsely claimed Joe Biden sought the dismissal of a Ukrainian prosecutor in order to protect his son from investigation.
“I think the issue of corruption is a legitimate presidential action,” Reed said.
The congressman expects the impeachment to go ahead.
“The leaders of the Democratic party cannot stop this impeachment movement,” said Reed, claiming that “extreme” elements of the party are pushing House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi and others to take action against the Republican president.
“I’m very comfortable that this is not impeachable conduct,” Reed said. “I just don’t see this as a high crime.
“Let the polls decide.”
The comments come as the House Judiciary Committee is set to take over the impeachment probe of Trump next week, scheduling a Dec. 4 hearing on the question of “high crimes and misdemeanors” set out in the Constitution.
The House intelligence committee is expected to submit a report compiling evidence of its probe into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. The intelligence panel held two weeks of impeachment hearings this month examining Trump’s requests for Ukraine to investigate Democrats as the U.S. withheld military aid to the country.
The region’s other member of the House, Rep. John Katko, R-24 of Camillus, told WRVO radio last week that testimony before the House intelligence committee has failed to convince him that the president should be impeached.
“In my mind, it doesn’t rise to the level of an impeachable offense,” he told the public radio station, based in Oswego. “And I think the ultimate jurors on this should be the voters next fall.”