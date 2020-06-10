CORNING — Congressman Tom Reed blasted a criminal reform bill offered by House Democrats as one that panders to the party’s “extreme left” and which has little chance of getting passed in the Republican-controlled Senate and signed by President Trump.
“I’m disappointed,” said Reed, R-23 of Corning, during his weekly phone call with reporters Tuesday morning.
He called the reform legislation a “one-house, one-party bill” that he suggested could “cause our police offers to have to call lawyers” before entering a dangerous situation.
Reed said the parties need to work together to craft a reform bill that has a chance of becoming law.
“By pursuing this one-party legislation, I think there’s a huge missed opportunity here,” he said.
The reform bill is in response to the mass protests denouncing the deaths of black Americans at the hands of law enforcement, the latest being George Floyd in Minneapolis, who was pinned under a white police officer’s knee before he died.
The Justice in Policing Act, the most ambitious law enforcement reform from Congress in years, confronts several aspects of policing that have come under strong criticism, especially as more and more police violence is captured on cellphone video and shared widely across the nation and the world.
The package would limit legal protections for police, create a national database of excessive-force incidents and ban police choke holds, among other changes.
It would revise the federal criminal police misconduct statute to make it easier to prosecute officers who are involved in “reckless” misconduct, and it would change “qualified immunity” protections to more broadly enable damage claims against police in lawsuits.
The legislation would ban racial profiling, boost requirements for police body cameras and limit the transfer of military equipment to local jurisdictions.
Overall, the bill seeks to provide greater transparency of police behavior in several ways. For one, it would grant subpoena power to the Justice Department to conduct “pattern and practice” investigations of potential misconduct and help states conduct independent investigations.
And it would create a “National Police Misconduct Registry,” a database to try to prevent officers from transferring from one department to another with past misconduct undetected, the draft says.
Reed said he does not disagree that some police agencies are falling short when it comes to how they deal with people of color and that there are elements in the Democratic bill he thinks could have bipartisan support, including the proposal for a national database on police misconduct to root out what Reed called “bad actors.”
He said he would rather Congress pass a bill that gives police the resources they needs to implement better practices, such as training for deescalating potentially dangerous situations. And he questioned whether police agencies have become militarized in light of the use of armored personnel carriers, high-powered weaponry, flashbang grenades and more.
They need to be able to defend themselves, Reed asserted.
“There are bad guys out there,” he said. “We’re not talking about arming them with nuclear weapons.”
A bipartisan bill is possible, insisted Reed, pointing out that Trump signed a criminal justice sentencing-overhaul bill in 2018 that reduced prison terms for a number of non-violent drug offenses.
However, Trump’s appetite for policing reforms is in question, as he derided the Democratic bill.
And on Tuesday, the President tweeted a conspiracy theory that the 75-year-old man pushed down by a Buffalo police officer last week “fell harder than was pushed,” and that he “could be an ANTIFA provocateur.”
Antifa is described by NBC News as being “a loosely organized network of groups that use direct action to confront far-right and fascist groups.”
On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ripped the president’s tweet.
“How reckless, how irresponsible, how mean, how crude,” he said. “I mean, if there was ever a reprehensible, dumb comment, and from the president of the United States. At this moment of anguish and anger, what does he do? Puts gasoline on the fire. If there was ever, if he ever feels a moment of decency, he should apologize for that tweet, because it is wholly unacceptable.”
While not as harsh as the state’s Democratic governor, Reed said such remarks by Trump are not helpful at a time when the country is having an emotional debate about race and policing.
“These times call for empathy,” said Reed, adding that “the video was very troubling. … Let’s not escalate this situation.”
Reed emphasized that he believes in peaceful protests and that police should “stay on the sidelines” as much as they can.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.