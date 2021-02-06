WASHINGTON — Congressman Tom Reed is troubled by the hateful and violent conspiracy theories Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia spewed prior to her election last November.
But unlike his Republican colleagues to the east and west of him, he wasn’t ready to join House Democrats in stripping the controversial congresswoman and Trump loyalist of her committee assignments.
Representatives John Katko of Camillus, who represents the 24th District, and Chris Jacobs of Buffalo, representing the 27th, voted with House Democrats to strip Greene’s membership on the Education and Labor and Budget committees. Democrats were especially aghast about her assignment to the education panel, considering the past doubt she cast on school shootings in Florida and Connecticut.
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, while denouncing the Georgia Republican, ultimately chose not to strip her of her committee posts, and when he didn’t, Democrats said they had no choice but to take matters into their own hands.
In a conference call with reporters this week, Reed said Greene’s social media posts are “appalling,” but said that in a meeting with House Republicans, Greene claimed her past actions do not accurately reflect her current positions.
Reed said Greene told her House GOP colleagues in a “family meeting” that there are “things that she disavows today and denies carrying those beliefs going forward.”
The Corning Republican said he’ll take Greene at her word, but with caution.
“We will deal with that extreme rhetoric, if and when it occurs in the future, appropriately,” he said.
Reed called extremism “a cancer,” and said that it exists in both parties.
“I will do everything on my part to condemn that extremism,” said Reed.
On the House floor Thursday, Greene tried to dissociate herself from her “words of the past.” Contradicting past social media posts, she said she believes the 9/11 attacks and mass school shootings were real and no longer believes QAnon conspiracy theories, which include lies about Democratic-run pedophile rings.
But she didn’t explicitly apologize for supportive online remarks she’s made on other subjects, as when she mulled Speaker Nancy Pelosi being assassinated or the possibility of Jewish-controlled space rays causing wildfires. And she portrayed herself as the victim of unscrupulous “big media companies.”
Underscoring the political vise her inflammatory commentary has clamped her party into, all but 11 Republicans voted against the Democratic move on Thursday, but none rose to defend her lengthy history of outrageous social media posts.
Jacobs, a Trump supporter whose district includes the western half of Ontario County, issued a statement Thursday outlining his decision to vote with Democrats to strip Greene of her committee assignments.
“I am very troubled by a number of Rep. Greene’s statements and assertions,” he said. “As someone who has spent over 25 years fighting for children and increased educational opportunity, I was particularly shocked by the video of Rep. Greene harassing a survivor of the Parkland school shooting. I believe her actions, whether out of extreme callousness or ignorance, disqualify her from serving on the House committee overseeing education policy.
“Some will say this action is unfair, as other members have made outrageous and offensive statements and have not faced similar consequences. That is very true. It is my hope that starting today, we will hold all members to the same high standard of civility and decency. I believe it will dramatically improve the impact this Congress will have on the betterment of this nation.”
Katko issued a statement after voting with the Democrats: “I supported the resolution before the House today, reaffirming my long-held stance that hurtful rhetoric and baseless conspiracy theories have no place in our public discourse. I am frustrated that inaction by leaders in the House allowed this issue to rise to such a level, interrupting the pivotal work before us. As Americans continue grappling with the harsh health and economic impacts of this pandemic, we should be focused on developing consensus-driven policies to help our nation recover. We need to get back to governing.”
On Friday, Greene lashed out at House members in both parties who voted to boot her from her committee assignments.
“I woke up early this morning literally laughing thinking about what a bunch of morons the Democrats (+11) are for giving some one like me free time,” she tweeted.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.