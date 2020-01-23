CORNING — Rep. Tom Reed, R-23 of Corning, will highlight legislation calling for tax incentives for new energy technologies during town hall meetings set for Saturday in Seneca and Yates counties.
The meetings on Jan. 25 will be at the Tyre Municipal Building, 1082 Gravel Road, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the Italy Town Hall, 6060 Italy Valley Road, from 2 to 3 p.m.
In a press release issued last week, Reed and Republican and Democratic co-sponsors said the bipartisan Energy Sector Innovation Credit Act is designed “to encourage U.S. energy market innovation and ensure future generations have clean air to breath and clean water to drink.”
Said Reed: “Our climate is changing. There is no denying this. We must unleash the greatest asset we have available to prevent this pending crisis — the power of American ingenuity and innovation. This tactic has proven time and time again to solve world problems — and this situation will be no different. By offering a tax incentive for new energy technologies we will increase energy on the grid, ensure unneeded energy is not financially rewarded and thus unnecessarily produced, help cutting-edge technologies break into the market, incentivize older energy sources to innovate and slash global emissions.”
Rep. Josh Gottheimer, co-chairman with Reed of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, said the legislation would “lower taxes for wind, solar and other alternative energy innovators and provide them with incentives to utilize green, efficient, and cutting-edge technology. We need an all-of-the-above approach, focusing on every option that can approve energy efficiency for our country.”
Reed and the other legislators sponsoring the Energy Sector Innovation Credit Act say it will:
• Help cutting-edge technologies break into the market.
• Naturally phase down the tax credit as each technology becomes commercially viable.
• Bring new technologies to the market to quickly and cheaply reduce global emissions.
• Ensure the United States remains a leader on clean energy technology development and deployment.
• Leverage new private investment in budding clean technologies through a tech-neutral approach.
“The key to tackling climate change is American innovation, not through burdensome regulations and tax hikes,” said Rep. Kevin Brady, a Republican from Texas. “We also know that any solution must be bipartisan, and I want to applaud Tom for leading the charge on this bill, reaching across the aisle to build consensus and support. I look forward to continuing our work together to advance policies that support American innovation, lower energy costs and continue to drive our economy.”
Reed and his fellow legislative sponsors said supporters of the Energy Sector Innovation Credit include Southern Company; ClearPath Action; United States Energy Association; American Public Power Association; Bipartisan Policy Center; Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions; Clean Air Task Force; Energy Storage Association; The United States Nuclear Industry Council (USNIC); National Electrical Contractors Association; Information Technology and Innovation Foundation; Nuclear Energy Institute; and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.