WASHINGTON — Congressman Tom Reed isn’t in the tax-preparation business, but he has some advice for his constituents with the filing season underway.
Get it done as early as you can.
In a conference call with reporters Wednesday morning, Reed, R-23 of Corning, said residents eager to get their tax refunds should file early. The reason: The Internal Revenue Service is still working on some of last year’s tax returns.
“The IRS has an unprecedented backlog,” Reed said, blaming staffing issues associated with Covid-19 over the past year, as well as agency additions such as the childcare tax credit.
Reed also urged taxpayers to file electronically, which about 90% of Americans already do, and to use direct deposit.
“Don’t be afraid (of filing electronically).” Reed said. “It’s a really effective tool.”
The House Republican said he was on a call with IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, urging the agency to reduce the backlog of 2021 returns.
Reed said his office has assisted 871 people having issues related to federal tax filings.
“We stand ready in our offer to help any constituent,” Reed said.
In a recent guest column in The Washington Post, Rettig said the agency needs more funding. He supports a Biden administration proposal to provide $80 billion over the next decade.
“Over the past decade, the IRS budget has been decimated,” he wrote. “Today’s historically low level of funding means that the agency is not equipped to provide the American people the service they deserve or to fully enforce the tax laws against those who evade them. … Suggestions that the agency may not be fully capable of efficiently using these funds ignore the fact that the IRS workforce is the same size as in 1970, though the population has grown by 60 percent and the complexity of the economy has increased exponentially. And they ignore the ever-growing set of responsibilities — such as the distribution of pandemic-related stimulus payments — that the IRS is required to carry out.”
A member of the House Ways and Means Committee that oversees the IRS, Reed doesn’t buy the agency’s argument that it is underfunded.
“I’ve been hearing that for 10 years,” Reed said, adding that the agency needs to “embrace technology” that would improve efficiency.
He said the agency has not explained how additional resources would create a more effective agency.
Reed also fielded questions on some other topics Wednesday:
• A decision by a New York judge to strike down the state’s mask mandate was blocked, at least temporarily, by an appeals court judge. The matter goes back before the justice Friday.
Reed said he firmly believes in masking and vaccines, but that education, not mandates, is the best approach.
“When you mandate, you are forcing people, as opposed to encouraging people,” he said. “Get the vaccine, get the booster, and mask when appropriate.”
• On the stalled redistricting plan in New York, where Republicans and Democrats failed to come up with a compromise, Reed believes it ultimately will end up in the Democratically controlled state Legislature, where he expects districts to be aligned in a way that gives Democrats maximum congressional power.