WASHINGTON — The region’s Republican congressmen were on opposite sides when it came to condemning President Trump’s decision to pull back American forces from northern Syria.
Rep. John Katko, R-24 of Camillus, whose district includes Wayne County, was one of 129 Republicans to join House Democrats in condemning Trump’s decision, which drew swift bipartisan criticism that he was endangering regional stability and risking the lives of Syrian Kurdish allies who brought down the Islamic State group in Syria.
Some of the strongest words came from one of Trump’s strongest allies, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.
The resolution, passed Wednesday on a 354-60 vote, called for Turkey to end its military action against Kurdish forces in Syria, and that the White House should present a plan for an “enduring defeat” of the Islamic State group.
At least one portion of that non-binding measure has happened, at least temporarily. Vice President Mike Pence announced Thursday that the U.S. and Turkey had agreed to a five-day cease-fire in northern Syria to allow for a Kurdish withdrawal from a security zone roughly 20 miles south of the Turkish border.
Katko explained his vote on Facebook.
“With my support, the House passed a bipartisan measure opposing the administration’s recent action to withdraw troops from Northern Syria,” he said. “This decision has sparked a Turkish military offensive in the region against U.S.-allied Kurds. For this reason, I joined my colleagues in introducing legislation to impose sanctions against Turkey. To eradicate global terrorists forces such as ISIS, our nation must maintain its strong leadership role in the world and uphold its commitment to its allies. As a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, my top priority will always be the safety and security of our nation.”
Reed, R-23 of Corning, whose district includes the eastern half of Ontario County as well as all of Seneca and Yates counties, had a different take.
“One of the problems that we face today is the failure of congressional leadership to address this issue,” he said on the House floor prior to the vote in video posted on his Facebook page.
Reed said he spoke against military intervention in Syria during the Obama administration because there was no “clear authorized use of military force” and that the situation had not changed.
“By voting yes on this resolution, you are authorizing the use of military force of our men and women on Syrian soil,” he said on the House floor.
On his Facebook page, Reed said that “Congress has been playing fast and loose with the law for far too long. I wasn’t supportive of boots on the ground in Syria during the Obama administration because Congress never voted on an authorization for the use of military force with clear and definable outcomes, and I’m not supportive of boots on the ground now for the same reason.”
And in a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, Reed said he supported Trump’s decision.
“The president made a commitment to bring home the men and women safe and sound,” he said.
He said those who voted in favor of the rebuke demonstrated “political cowardice” because they haven’t take the step of authorizing military force for American military involvement in Syria.
“I do not see that mission there,” he said.
His potential Democratic opponent in the 2020 election, Tracy Mitrano, criticized Reed’s vote.
“I’m disappointed, but not surprised, to learn that Tom Reed voted against the House resolution,” she said in an emailed statement. “It’s the latest addition to the long list of times he has failed to show courage or moral leadership under this president. Rather than stand with strength and conviction on one side or the other, Reed issues meek, carefully worded statements that fail to clarify his position.”
Reed spokesman Will Reinert defended the congressman’s vote.
“There has only been one authorization for the use of military force since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, and we’ve been deploying forces under its auspices ever since,” he said by email Thursday. “It’s just 60 words long, and only authorizes military force against those related to 9/11 attacks.
“Tom doesn’t take putting troops in harm’s way lightly,” Reinert continued. “However, if Congress would vote on a new AUMF for Syria, with clear and definable outcomes for victory, that would be an entirely different situation.”
The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.