ROMULUS — SamSen has opened a gasoline-fueling dock as part of its newly reconstructed, 90-slip boat marina at Sampson State Park.
The new gas dock will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. It’s open to all boaters.
The Waterloo-based Sessler Companies and the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced in June that the company formed SamSen to complete a major renovation of the deteriorating marina and take over its operation from the state.
The Sampson marina was constructed in the 1960s. However, in recent years crumbling concrete, questionable electrical service, a handful of boat slips being used, and overall neglect created concern about its future. A public-private partnership between the state parks department and Sessler Companies, an excavating and wrecking company that has expanded its business interests in recent years, saved the marina.
A June 26 ribbon-cutting ceremony was held adjacent to the newly renovated marina — it features new boat slips and docks, a kayak launching site, a boat launch, JetSki docking, an ADA-compliant infrastructure, a ship’s store, a concession stand and access to nearby cabins.
The upgrade has a $7.5 million price tag and includes plans for a long-term campground in an under-utilized area of the 2,000-acre park. The state awarded a 40-year lease to SamSen to operate and be responsible for capital improvements to both Sampson and Seneca Lake state park marinas.
As part of the agreement, SamSen will invest at least $1.5 million, combined with $2.5 million in state funds, to make future investments to develop and operate a long-term recreational vehicle campground, cabin rentals and boat rentals at both state parks.
SamSen also operates the 216-slip Seneca Lake State Park marina in Waterloo and Fayette.
For more information, visit www.SamSen Parks.com, or contact Bruce Sherman at (315) 651-4949 or bsherman@ sesslercompanies.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.