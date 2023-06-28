GENEVA — Jan Regan won Round 1 in the race for mayor with a resounding Democratic primary win over incumbent Steve Valentino Tuesday.
Regan, who serves as the city’s Ward 3 councilor and received the Democratic Committee endorsement over fellow party member Valentino, prevailed by a 716-277 margin.
The two face off again in November, as Valentino will appear on the Republican and Conservative lines.
All of Tuesday’s results are unofficial as yet.
It was not a good night for the Democrats who opted to challenge the endorsed candidates. All lost or are behind following unofficial results Tuesday from the Ontario County Board of Elections.
Like Valentino, each of the Council candidates who lost will get a second chance in November, as each will appear on at least the Republican line after obtaining the endorsement of the city GOP Committee.
If Regan and the others had lost Tuesday, all would have appeared only on an independent line in November. Regan, who appeared on “Connections” with Evan Dawson on WXXI and WEOS last week, predicted her chances in November without a major party line would be slim.
Regan and others were critical of the decision by Valentino and fellow Democrats who failed to get their own party’s endorsements for running in the primary while also accepting the GOP’s endorsement.
Regan said she was ecstatic with the primary win and the endorsed candidates’ performances overall.
“A spectacular night for the nominated Democrats!” she said in a statement. “This vote spoke loudly for a change in the tone and direction of Council — for more accessibility, civility, and a true reflection of Geneva itself in who represents us on City Council. I am grateful for the support and encouragement, and we will bring that energy with us in the general election this November. Thanks to the Democrats who came out and made sure we were on the ballot representing our party. I hope all of Geneva will now have an opportunity to get to know our slate, hear what we are about, and create a new Council that will work hard to move Geneva forward.”
“We are thrilled by our resounding victory. It speaks volumes to the voters’ desire for change,” added Eileen Buckley, who chairs the city’s Democratic Party committee. “While we wish our opponents had not forced a primary within its own party, it enabled us to get our message out early: civility, productivity, reduced taxes, housing. Our candidates and committee were given a head start in meeting the public and learning firsthand their concerns.
“Our slate of candidates represents the diversity of this dynamic city, and all are eager to work together with and for their neighbors. The candidates and committee look forward to November, when the election will include all of Geneva’s citizens, as it should. We thank the voters for taking the time to participate in this primary election.”
Valentino was upbeat Wednesday morning in spite of the results.
“Thanks to the voters that supported me in the primary,” he said. “Looking forward to the November election!”
In the City Council at-large races, the endorsed candidates, Ahmad Whitfield and John Brennan, grabbed the two slots with 687 and 653 votes, respectively. Incumbent Anthony Noone finished a distant third with 337 votes.
In Ward 5, Wil Wolf, the endorsed Democrat, defeated James Petropoulos, 59-33.
The closest race Tuesday was in Ward 4, where RJ Rapoza, the endorsed Democrat, leads Peter Gillotte, 86-82. It was unclear at press time if absentee or affidavit ballots, which have not been counted, could alter the Ward 4 results.
A.J. Magnan, Democratic commissioner of the Ontario County Board of Elections, said Wednesday that the “last day to timely receive an absentee ballot after Election Day” is July 5.
“We plan to begin tabulating those absentee ballots received after Sunday, June 25, during that same day,” he said.
Noone, who was endorsed by the Democrats in 2019, was undaunted Wednesday morning, predicting he and the other challengers will prevail in November when all registered voters can participate.
“I cannot thank the people enough who came out and supported me,” he said in a statement. “Your support is noticed and greatly appreciated. I am proud to say I ran an honest campaign, which will continue to focus on putting Genevans before politics. It was self-funded and I went out, spoke on my own behalf, and did my own work, meeting voters at their doorstep. The endorsed candidates know they don’t have cross-party appeal, so their only hope is that more can be fooled into voting for them with an ice cream cone and false promises.”
Noone added that it’s “concerning to see so many in our city supporting some who do not believe in adequately funded police and fire departments and backed by a chairman who doesn’t believe candidates should work across party lines. Scare tactics, misinformation, and money go a long way in politics. I look forward to the fall campaign and firmly believe the agenda of Genevans, not a party committee, will prevail.”
In other key races:
• Wayne County Judge: John Grow, who was endorsed by the county GOP Committee, will be the Republican candidate in November after beating Dan Majchrzak, 1,023 to 831.
“To all of the registered Republicans who came out to vote in the primary, thank you for exercising your right,” Grow said. “I am humbled and honored to be the Republican candidate for county court judge. I am privileged to be on the Republican and Conservative lines for the general election in November. If elected, I promise to work tirelessly to uphold our Constitution and protect the individual rights of the members of our community.
“I grew up in Wayne County,” he continued. “I have worked here for my entire legal career, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve.”
• Ontario County Clerk: In the Democratic primary, Elizabeth Yockel defeated Heidi Barend-Guerrie, 1,646 to 1,147.
• Seneca Falls Supervisor: In a race for the GOP line in November, political newcomer Frank Schmitter downed incumbent Mike Ferrara, 343-195.
Despite the setback, Ferrara will appear on the Conservative Party line in November. The town’s Democrats can select a candidate for supervisor at a July 18 party caucus.
“I’d like to thank the voters for their support,” said Schmitter, a retired state trooper who now works as investigator for the Seneca County District Attorney’s office. “I’m looking forward to the November election.”
“Congratulations to my opponent. I wish him the best of luck,” Ferrara said. “I will continue to work hard for the people of Seneca Falls and Seneca County over the next six months. Mr. Schmitter worked hard, and we’ll see how it plays out.”
• Romulus Supervisor: Incumbent David Hayes appears to have withstood a Republican Party challenge from Peter Jennings, squeezing out a 33-27 victory in the primary. Romulus Democrats have yet to caucus, so it’s not yet clear if they will field a candidate in November.