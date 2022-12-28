WASHINGTON — Rep. John Katko, whose 24th District includes Wayne County, was one of just nine House Republicans to vote in favor of a $1.7 trillion spending bill that finances federal agencies through September and helped avoid a government shutdown.
However, the 23rd District’s outgoing representative, Republican Joe Sempolinski of Canisteo, and the Finger Lakes region’s new representative in 2023, Claudia Tenney of Canandaigua, were among 201 lawmakers voting against it.
The bill contains about a 6% percent increase in spending for domestic initiatives, to $772.5 billion. Spending on defense programs will increase by about 10% to $858 billion.
The massive bill included 12 appropriations bills, aid to Ukraine and disaster relief for communities recovering from hurricanes, flooding and wildfires. It also contains scores of policy changes that lawmakers worked to include in the final major bill considered by the current Congress.
Sempolinski, who will turn over 23rd District representation to Republican Nick Langworthy in January, said in advance of the bill that he would likely vote against it, and ultimately, he did.
“As the voice in Washington for the 23rd District, the decision to vote no on this flawed bill was an easy one,” he said. “The omnibus, with its outrageous and, frankly, dangerous spending levels, will hurt the health of our nation today and in the future. American taxpayers deserve better than this fiscally irresponsible bill, thousands of pages long, released in the dead of night and rammed through against a holiday deadline. This is Washington politics at its worst.”
Under redistricting, the 23rd District will no longer include Ontario, Seneca or Yates counties. Those counties are folded into the 24th starting in January.
While Sempolinski voted no, Katko, who is leaving office after four terms, supported the measure.
Katko also outlined $20 million for 15 projects in his district through the $15.3 billion Community Project initiative, also known as earmarks. However, the only spending that appears directly related to Wayne County was $2.4 million for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to carry out the Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study.
Tenney, who will assume representation of the reconfigured 24th District in January — which besides Wayne, now includes Ontario, Seneca and Yates counties — blasted the legislation while also acknowledging that appropriations for millions of dollars for local projects in the 22nd District that she currently represents were included in the package.
“After the reckless allocation of trillions in supplementary spending this term by House and Senate Democrats, they capped off their fiscal recklessness with this $1.7 trillion monstrosity of a funding bill,” Tenney said. “I am deeply disappointed that Senate Republicans, led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, caved to Democrats’ far-left demands and agreed to this disastrous full-year omnibus. This bill fails to address America’s energy crisis or expand funding to proactively secure the border. Further, it does not include back pay for our military men and women who were unjustly placed on leave or dismissed due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. I could not, in good faith, support this legislation, which at more than 4,000 pages, completely fails to provide the relief that the American people are demanding.”
On the approval of a number of local projects approved as part of the bill, Tenney said that she appreciated “that this legislation included several requests I advocated for through the Community Project Funding initiative, each of which I subjected to a rigorous review process to ensure it was fiscally responsible and necessary. Importantly, these projects are spending-neutral and simply ensure federal spending reflects the priorities of our communities.”
Among her criticisms:
• The bill “only hires 300 new Border Patrol agents and reduces the capacity of ICE detention centers.”
• Spends $2.4 billion “to house illegal immigrants but not a dime in funding to complete the border wall.”
• Raises the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agency budget by 14.1% “to fund the liberals’ agenda to erode the Second Amendment rights of Americans.”