Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties are all part of the revamped 24th Congressional District under revised maps expected to win final approval Friday by state Supreme Court Justice Patrick F. McAllister in Steuben County.
Special Master Jonathan Cervas of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh submitted his plan to McAllister on Monday after groups from around the state weighed in during a May 6 hearing in Bath.
Cervas noted in his submission that far fewer counties are split into different districts over those approved by the Legislature, but ultimately rejected by McAllister and upheld by the state Court of Appeals, which determined the legislative maps approved by state Democrats were gerrymandered and unconstitutional because of a 2014 amendment prohibiting partisan reapportionment.
The maps could get some tweaks, as additional revisions are sought by various parties, including former Rep. John Faso, a Republican from Columbia County, who led the GOP opposition to the maps.
Mario Fratto of Geneva, a candidate in the 24th, along with Chris Jacobs of Buffalo, praised the new district configuration in a Facebook post Monday.
“The new map out today is great for our community!” he said. “All of Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, Yates, Cayuga, Genesee, Wyoming and Livingston counties are together in NY-24! And we also keep most of Jefferson and Oswego Counties!The Finger Lakes is the heart of this district!”
However, candidate John Murtari of Lyons said it still needs work.
“The 24th District was transformed from its compact form into a snake that extended from the Thousand Island to Niagara Falls,” he wrote to McAllister in a letter released to the media Tuesday afternoon. “In the draft map, I still feel the district does not meet the requirements of our State Constitution: “Each district shall be as compact in form as practicable.”
Murtari suspended his campaign earlier this year but said he would revive his campaign once the new maps were announced.
Congressional districts are not the only ones changing in the region. The 54th state Senate District now includes all of Wayne, Ontario and Livingston counties and a slice of southwestern Monroe County, and Seneca County is in the 58th.
Assembly districts did not undergo as much tweaking, but the three districts representing the region — 130, 131 and 132 — underwent some geographical changes as well. See accompanying maps for details of the change.
The news service Politico examined the impact of some of the new Upstate congressional districts.
- The district around Kingston and Poughkeepsie that is being vacated by Rep. Antonio Delgado as he becomes Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new lieutenant governor has been completely re-imagined and would shed a huge chunk of rural upstate. It would take into account New York City’s northernmost commuting suburbs.
- The new boundaries of Delgado’s district means there would be a huge piece broken off. This has combined with chunks of the Southern Tier and Central New York for a new seat stretching from Ithaca to the Massachusetts border. A few candidates who live in the Ithaca portion of the district had already launched campaigns for the Syracuse-area seat being vacated by Rep. John Katko, but they’ll need to significantly adjust their focus if they want to continue campaigning in the re-imagined district. Katko’s seat remained Syracuse-centered but also includes the Utica-area home of Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney.
- The new map would split the Buffalo area into three districts. One contains much of the city as well as Niagara Falls and is solidly Democratic; another would contain much of outgoing Republican Rep. Tom Reed’s Southern Tier seat and would be safe for Republicans; and the third somewhat resembles Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs’ seat and stretches from Western New York up to the Watertown area. Both Jacobs and Democratic Rep. Brain Higgins live in the district that would most closely resembles Reed’s current district. Higgins, notably, would only be a block away from the safe Democratic seat that includes most of Buffalo.
- Democratic Rep. Joe Morelle’s Rochester seat did not change dramatically under the draft maps.