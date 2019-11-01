WASHINGTON — The region’s congressional representative refused to break ranks Thursday with their Republican colleagues in a vote on a Democrat package of ground rules for their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
The tally was 232-196, with all Republicans who voted Thursday opposing the resolution. Just two Democratic defectors joined them: freshman Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and 15-term veteran Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota, one of his party’s most conservative members. Both represent GOP-leaning districts.
Though the vote was technically over the rules that will govern the process, each side used it to accuse the other of having already decided whether Congress should oust Trump from office.
Representatives Tom Reed, R-23 of Corning, and John Katko, R-24 of Camillus, voted against the resolution.
Reed spokesman Will Reinert said Thursday that Reed planned no further comment on the vote, and instead he referred the Finger Lakes Times to the congressman’s remarks in a conference call with media members Wednesday.
There, Reed he said he planned to join his Republican colleagues in the House to vote against the resolution.
“Obviously, I am opposed to impeachment,” Reed told reporters. “I have not seen smoking-gun evidence that merits impeachment.”
Katko issued a statement Thursday on his reasons for voting against the resolution.
“Impeachment must clear a very high bar to be justifiable,” he said. “The facts of the investigation, its timing and its methodology do not clear that bar. We are less than a year away from a presidential election where every American — not just a select few in Congress — will have a chance to render their judgment of the president. Congress should finally, at long last, get to work on the many pressing issues that the American people elected us to handle rather than burning through the remaining time we have to legislate before the next election. We should be focused on creating jobs, growing the economy, getting healthcare costs in check and providing a strong national defense. Instead, Nancy Pelosi has decided to turn a year before the presidential election.”
Reed, one of the president’s most vocal supporters, said the vote will put Congress on record as to whether its members favor impeachment.
The president tweeted out Wednesday that Republican supporters should be talking about the substance instead of the process of the impeachment inquiry. Reed noted that he’s talked about the substance as much as the process of the inquiry. He said the committees should be following the same rules enacted during impeachment inquiries involving President Richard Nixon and President Bill Clinton.
Regarding attempts by Trump and Republican defenders to discredit a White House Ukrainian expert with the National Security Council, who said the president asked the Ukrainian president to investigate Biden, a rival for the presidency, Reed said he expressed his concern about the tactics.
“That doesn’t mean I can’t disagree with his assessment,” Reed added.
Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who listened in on the telephone and took notes, expressed his concerns to a superior because he thought it was damaging to U.S. interests. He is a wounded Iraqi War veteran who received a Purple Heart.
Reed said, in his view, the president’s legal issue lies with the Federal Elections Commission regarding the Ukrainian telephone call. It was a violation at best, Reed insisted, something generally resolved by a fine.
Reed said to raise the level of inquiry to a formal impeachment should require evidence of high crimes like treason “when you are talking about overturning a duly held election.”
The driving force behind the impeachment, Reed said, is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s inability to stop the “hard left” from taking over the Democratic Party.
The congressman said he isn’t worried about his partisan defense of the president in the impeachment inquiry would undercut his position as co-chairman of the Problem Solvers.
“This isn’t about partisanship, but standing up to a political circus,” he said. “This is political theater we haven’t seen” in many years.
The Olean Times Herald and The Associated Press contributed to this story.